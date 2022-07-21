Splendour In The Grass 2022: punters brave rain and mud in videos shared from festival site

Punters are beginning to share their experiences from Splendour In The Grass 2022, particularly of the weather conditions and muddy festival site.

Though Splendour kicks off proper only tomorrow, Friday July 22, there is some preliminary entertainment ongoing at various settings around the festival site today.

One popular video on TikTok shared earlier today (July 21) is captioned “Splendour in the mud 2022” and shows punters in ponchos walking through the muddy festival grounds. Other TikToks show attendees in their campsites under a gloomy sky.

Elsewhere on TikTok, punters have shared their difficulties getting their hands on gumboots and their rain-ready ‘Splendour outfits’.

There’s a “high” chance of rain in the Byron Bay area for two out of the three days of the festival, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, though the weather is expected to look up by Sunday. Check out the weather forecast in more detail here.

This year Splendour will be headlined by Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator. Recent changes to the line-up include the additions of The Avalanches (replacing the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Cosmo’s Midnight and Noah Dillon (replacing Tom Misch and Hinds) and Pond and Tasman Keith (replacing Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces).

See the most frustrating set clashes of this year’s festival here and stay tuned to NME this weekend for everything Splendour.