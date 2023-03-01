Splendour in the Grass confirms dates for 2023 festival, promises line-up news “very very soon”

Splendour in the Grass has confirmed the dates for its 21st festival this July.

Last year’s event made international headlines for the extreme weather that lashed the festival site and forced the cancellation of all performances on the first day. Festival organisers were criticised for the traffic delays, staff shortages and extended wait times that punters suffered during what became known as ‘Splendour in the Mud’.

Just last week, Splendour’s co-founders Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou said they were “deeply sorry” for how the festival had responded to the “challenging and difficult” conditions of the 2022 event. In a statement, they also outlined planned changes such as weather-proofing upgrades, improved notification systems and changes to festival infrastructure.

Today (March 1), Splendour has followed up with the dates of its 2023 festival: Friday-Sunday July 21-23. It will return to Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands, with on-site camping available from July 19.

Tickets for Splendour 2023 are not currently available (organisers first made 3-day tickets to the 2023 event available last November in its first-ever Black Friday sale). A press release notes, however, that those have bought tickets to Splendour and attended the festival five times or more can become a Splendour Member to get exclusive early access to tickets. Those who qualify should apply here by next Friday (March 10) at 5pm AEDT.

The press release also notes that Splendour 2023 line-up news is coming “very very soon”. The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator headlined the festival last year. Gorillaz were supposed to have headlined Friday, but had their performance cancelled due to the adverse weather.

