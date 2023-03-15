Splendour in the Grass announces first artist Lizzo, 3-day tickets on sale next week

Lizzo has been announced a headliner for this year’s Splendour in the Grass festival in July.

The festival’s organisers took to social media today (March 15) to break the news, confirming that Lizzo will take over the Amphitheatre stage on an unspecified night. Over 100 currently-unrevealed artists will join Lizzo at the festival.

Splendour in the Grass wrote on Instagram, “Announcing our lineup all at once is so 2020!” before promising that its complete performance roster will be “dropping in just a few weeks time”.

Splendour in the Grass has also confirmed its First Release ticket sales will kick off on Thursday, March 23 at 9AM AEDT. 3-day festival passes and Camping tickets will be made available during this time at “special early prices” via a “flexible pricing model” until all allocated tickets have been sold. Registration for access to First Release passes is open now – sign up here.

Splendour in the Grass 2023 is set to take place from Friday to Sunday, July 21-23. It will return to Ngarindjin / North Byron Parklands, with on-site camping available from July 19.

Last year’s festival was headlined by The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator. Gorillaz were supposed to headline the first day of the festival but had their performance cancelled due to bad weather.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 saw the extreme weather force the cancellation of all performances on the first day. Last month, the festival’s co-founders issued an apology for their response to the “challenging and difficult” conditions of the 2022 event. They also announced plans for changes such as weather-proofing upgrades, improved notification systems and changes to this year’s festival infrastructure.

Earlier month, Lizzo took to Twitter to call out the “complicit silence” against several ideals including transphobia, racism and fatphobia. She wrote: “I’ve never heard a person say why they’re racist… Or fatphobic… I’ve never heard a reason why someone is transphobic… I think if we knew ‘why’ these people felt this way there would way less support for these ideals. Because the ‘why’ is more insidious than we realize.”