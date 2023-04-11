Splendour in the Grass drops full 2023 line-up, headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons

The Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up has arrived, led by headliners Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons.

Joining them high up on the bill unveiled today (April 12) are international acts J Balvin, Slowthai, Yeah Yeah Yeahs (who cancelled their appearance in 2022 due to health issues), Sam Fender, Little Simz and IDLES – see the full list below.

Aussie acts performing at North Byron Parklands on July 21-23 include Hilltop Hoods, Ball Park Music, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, PNAU, Ruel, Peach PRC and more.

Flume will deliver an Australian-exclusive performance at the Amphitheatre looking back on 10 years of the producer’s career – the only other time he will perform it is at the Forum in Los Angeles. Mumford & Sons’ headlining set at Splendour will also be an Aussie exclusive – as is 100 gecs‘ appearance at the festival.

Splendour’s first release of tickets, precipitated by the announcement of Lizzo last month, has already been exhausted. More tickets go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 9am AEST. Per a press release, the festival is using a flexible pricing model which means that ticket prices will continue to increase.

Find current prices and details of 3-day and single-day tickets, as well as VIP packages and camping tickets, here on Moshtix.

The Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up is:

Lizzo

Flume (Aus Exclusive: 10 Years of Flume)

Mumford & Sons (Aus Exclusive)

Lewis Capaldi

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Hilltop Hoods

J Balvin

Sam Fender

Idles

Little Simz

Slowthai

Tove Lo

100 Gecs (Aus Exclusive)

Arlo Parks

Ball Park Music

Iann Dior

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

070 Shake

PNAU

Ruel

Loyle Carner

Benee

Marlon Williams

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Hooligan Hefs

Peach PRC

Palace

Dune Rats

Tkay Maidza

Noah Cyrus

Skegss

Sudan Archives

Cub Sport

Meg Mac

X Club.

Claire Rosinkranz

Jack River

The Smith Street Band

Lastlings

Jeremy Zucker

Young Franco

Sly Withers

May-a

The Vanns

Telenova

Vallis Alps

Jamesjamesjames

Kaycyy

RVG

Teenage Dads

Balming Tiger

Automatic

Harvey Sutherland

Gali

Del Water Gap

Royel Otis

Shag Rock

Big Wett

Mia Wray

Memphis LK

Gold Fang

Milku

Sumner

Forest Claudette

Full Flower Moon Band

William Crighton

Hellcat Speedracer

Triple J Unearthed Winners

Plus Mix Up DJs:

Tseba

Crybaby

Latifa Tee

Foura

Caucasianopportunities

Luen

Mowgli

DJ Macaroni

Crescendoll