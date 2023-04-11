Splendour in the Grass drops full 2023 line-up, headlined by Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons

The Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up has arrived, led by headliners Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons.
Joining them high up on the bill unveiled today (April 12) are international acts J Balvin, Slowthai, Yeah Yeah Yeahs (who cancelled their appearance in 2022 due to health issues), Sam Fender, Little Simz and IDLES – see the full list below.
Aussie acts performing at North Byron Parklands on July 21-23 include Hilltop Hoods, Ball Park Music, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, PNAU, Ruel, Peach PRC and more.
Flume will deliver an Australian-exclusive performance at the Amphitheatre looking back on 10 years of the producer’s career – the only other time he will perform it is at the Forum in Los Angeles. Mumford & Sons’ headlining set at Splendour will also be an Aussie exclusive – as is 100 gecs‘ appearance at the festival.
Splendour’s first release of tickets, precipitated by the announcement of Lizzo last month, has already been exhausted. More tickets go on sale this Friday (April 14) at 9am AEST. Per a press release, the festival is using a flexible pricing model which means that ticket prices will continue to increase.
Find current prices and details of 3-day and single-day tickets, as well as VIP packages and camping tickets, here on Moshtix.
The Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up is:
Lizzo
Flume (Aus Exclusive: 10 Years of Flume)
Mumford & Sons (Aus Exclusive)
Lewis Capaldi
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Hilltop Hoods
J Balvin
Sam Fender
Idles
Little Simz
Slowthai
Tove Lo
100 Gecs (Aus Exclusive)
Arlo Parks
Ball Park Music
Iann Dior
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
070 Shake
PNAU
Ruel
Loyle Carner
Benee
Marlon Williams
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Hooligan Hefs
Peach PRC
Palace
Dune Rats
Tkay Maidza
Noah Cyrus
Skegss
Sudan Archives
Cub Sport
Meg Mac
X Club.
Claire Rosinkranz
Jack River
The Smith Street Band
Lastlings
Jeremy Zucker
Young Franco
Sly Withers
May-a
The Vanns
Telenova
Vallis Alps
Jamesjamesjames
Kaycyy
RVG
Teenage Dads
Balming Tiger
Automatic
Harvey Sutherland
Gali
Del Water Gap
Royel Otis
Shag Rock
Big Wett
Mia Wray
Memphis LK
Gold Fang
Milku
Sumner
Forest Claudette
Full Flower Moon Band
William Crighton
Hellcat Speedracer
Triple J Unearthed Winners
Plus Mix Up DJs:
Tseba
Crybaby
Latifa Tee
Foura
Caucasianopportunities
Luen
Mowgli
DJ Macaroni
Crescendoll