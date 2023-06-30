Here are the set times and festival map for Splendour in the Grass 2023

The set times and festival map for Splendour in the Grass 2023 are out now – find them below.

On Thursday June 29, the Byron Bay music festival’s organisers shared the official playing times and site map for this year’s festival, which runs from Thursday July 20 to Sunday July 23 at its usual home of North Byron Parklands.

The set times take into account the line-up’s latest additions, also announced yesterday: Thelma Plum, Danny Brown and Ocean Alley, who replace Lewis Capaldi, Slowthai and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, all of whom dropped off the line-up in the past two months.

Capaldi is the latest act to withdraw from the festival, pulling out as part of a wider cancellation of all touring plans due to health concerns. The Scottish singer-songwriter’s Tuesday announcement came following his performance at Glastonbury, during which he experienced tics from his Tourette Syndrome and vocal difficulties.

Other artists due to play Splendour in the Grass this year include headliners Lizzo, Flume and Mumford and Sons. The latter two artists will stage Australia-exclusive performances at Splendour (Flume’s being a career-spanning 10 Years of Flume set). Other international acts also doing Australia exclusives at the festival are Danny Brown and 100 gecs. Aussie artists on the line-up this year include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Peach PRC, RVG, Hilltop Hoods, Tkay Maidza and many more.

Check out the set times for Splendour in the Grass 2023 below.

Set times for Thursday July 20 at Splendour in the Grass 2023:

Set times for Friday July 21 at Splendour in the Grass 2023:

Set times for Saturday July 22 at Splendour in the Grass 2023:

Set times for Sunday July 23 at Splendour in the Grass 2023:

The festival map for Splendour in the Grass 2023 is:

You can also find the set times and festival map for Splendour in the Grass 2023 on the festival’s website.

