Splendour In The Grass 2023: latest updates on the festival’s line-up, tickets, sideshows and more

After planned events in 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Splendour in the Grass – one of the biggest events on the Australian festival calendar – made its long-awaited return last year.

Splendour was first held in 2001, the brainchild of Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou, who’d met in a Byron pub in the ’90s. That inaugural year, the festival was a one-dayer headlined by Powderfinger – whom Piticco managed and whom Ducrou worked for as booking agent. The following year, it became a two-day event, and in 2009 was expanded to its current three-day format. Four years later, the festival moved to its home in North Byron Parklands.

In 2020, Splendour had planned a 20-year bash headlined by Flume, Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes – but like events around the globe had it axed due to COVID-19. After another postponement in 2021 and a muddy and chaotic return in 2022, the festival is back for its 21st edition in July 2023, offering three days of live music, camping and more for Aussie festival heads, at its usual North Byron Parklands site. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about the 2023 edition of Splendour in the Grass.

Latest Splendour in the Grass 2023 updates:

Who is on the Splendour in the Grass 2023 line-up?

Lizzo, Flume and Mumford & Sons will be headlining the festival’s three nights: Friday 21, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July respectively. Flume will be presenting a special retrospective 10 Years of Flume set looking back on the Australian producer’s decade-plus career. That will be exclusive to the festival in Australia, as will Mumford & Sons’ performance.

Elsewhere on the line-up, international drawcards include Lewis Capaldi, J Balvin, Little Simz, IDLES, Arlo Parks, 100 Gecs – playing their only Australian show on this visit – Slowthai and Tove Lo. Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also on the bill: the NYC indie rockers were set to perform at last year’s edition of the festival, but were forced to withdraw due to health issues.

Australia is strongly represented on the Splendour 2023 bill, with homegrown favourites like Hilltop Hoods, Ball Park Music, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, PNAU, Tkay Maidza, Cub Sport, Harvey Sutherland, RVG and Telenova. Splendour 2023 will also host one of the last performances from Skegss to feature founding member and bassist Toby Cregan, plus a slew of emerging local artists like Peach PRC, Full Flower Moon Band, Forest Claudette, Gold Fang, Memphis LK and Big Wett.

Here’s the most up to date line-up for Splendour in the Grass 2023:

Friday

Lizzo

Lewis Capaldi

J Balvin

Slowthai

Ball Park Music

Ruel

070 Shake

Hooligan Hefs

Loyle Carner

Skegss

Sudan Archives

Palace

Cub Sport

Jack River

Claire Rosinkranz

MAY-A

RVG

Gali

Gold Fang

Milku

Sumner

William Crighton

Tseba

Foura

Mowgli

Saturday

Flume

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Sam Fender

Little Simz

Arlo Parks

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Benee

Marlon Williams

Peach PRC

Tkay Maidza

X Club

Meg Mac

Jeremy Zucker

Telenova

Sly Withers

Kaycyy

Teenage Dads

Automatic

Shag Rock

Big Wett

Mia Wray

Hellcat Speedracer

Crybaby

CaucasianOpportunities

DJ Macaroni

Sunday

Mumford & Sons

Hilltop Hoods

IDLES

Tove Lo

100 Gecs

PNAU

Iann Dior

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Dune Rats

Noah Cyrus

The Smith Street Band

Lastlings

Young Franco

The Vanns

Jamesjamesjames

Vallis Alps

Balming Tiger

Harvey Sutherland

Del Water Gap

Royel Otis

Memphis LK

Forest Claudette

Full Flower Moon Band

Latifa Tee

Luen

Crescendoll

How can I buy tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2023?

Tickets for Splendour in the Grass are on sale now. There are both three-day passes as well as single-day tickets available, plus VIP, platinum and camping tickets. Head to the Splendour website for all ticketing info.

Which Splendour in the Grass 2023 artists are playing sideshows?

A huge assortment of artists on the Splendour 2023 bill will play their own shows while in the country. Those include arena dates for Lizzo, and the debut Australian headline gigs from Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin. There’s also justice for Sam Fender fans in Western Australia: after the British singer-songwriter’s previous tours skipped the state, he’ll be playing one sideshow this time around – at Perth’s HBF Stadium.

070 Shake

July 22 – Melbourne – Northcote Theatre

July 23 – Sydney – Metro Theatre

July 24 – Auckland – Powerstation

Arlo Parks

July 17 – Melbourne – Forum

July 20 – Sydney – Opera House

July 23 – Adelaide – The Gov

July 25 – Perth – Astor Theatre

Del Water Gap

July 21 – Melbourne – Howler

July 22 – Sydney – Oxford Art Factory

Iann Dior

July 19 – Melbourne – 170 Russell

July 22 – Sydney – Metro Theatre

IDLES

July 26 – Melbourne – Festival Hall

J Balvin

July 23 – Melbourne – Margaret Court Arena

July 25 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Lewis Capaldi, supported by Noah Cyrus

July 7 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 8 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 11 – Perth – RAC Arena

July 13 – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

July 14 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

July 15 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

July 18 – Auckland – Spark Arena

July 19 – Wellington – TSB Arena (SOLD OUT)

Little Simz

July 19 – Melbourne – MCA

July 21 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Lizzo

July 14 – Perth – RAC Arena

July 17 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 18 – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

July 23 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

July 24 – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Loyle Carner

July 22 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

July 25 – Adelaide – Hindley Street Music Hall

July 26 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

July 27 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

July 29 – Auckland – Town Hall

Noah Cyrus

July 9 – Sydney – Metro Theatre

July 16 – Melbourne – 170 Russell

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

July 20 – Sydney – Metro Theatre

July 21 – Melbourne – 170 Russell

Sam Fender

July 20 – Perth – HBF Stadium

Slowthai

July 14 – Auckland – Powerstation

July 17 – Perth – Rechabite

July 19 – Sydney – Enmore Theatre

July 20 – Adelaide – Hindley Street Music Hall

July 20 – Melbourne – Forum

Sudan Archives

July 22 – Sydney – Liberty Hall

July 25 – Melbourne – 170 Russell

Tove Lo, supported by Blusher in Sydney and Melbourne

July 19 – Melbourne – Forum

July 25 – Sydney – Roundhouse

July 27 – Auckland – Town Hall

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, supported by Automatic

July 20 – Melbourne – MCA

July 24 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion

Is Splendour In The Grass an all-ages festival?

Yes. However, all Splendour in the Grass attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a “responsible adult” with a valid ticket when entering the festival grounds, and at all times while at the festival.

A “responsible adult” is defined under NSW liquor laws as an adult who is either a parent or guardian of the minor, the minor’s spouse or de facto partner, or standing in as the parent of the minor for the time being. Festival ticketholders under the age of 18 who are not accompanied by a “responsible adult” will be denied entry into festival grounds.

Children aged 12 and under are admitted to the festival grounds free of charge. They must be accompanied at all times by a “responsible adult” holding a valid Splendour in the Grass ticket. Accompanying adults are not allowed to enter bars or areas licensed to sell alcohol with the underaged festival-goers in their company.

Splendour in the Grass also requires all adult guardians of minors who will be attending the festival to fill out the Youth Registration Form to attend the festival with them. That registration form, along with more information about Splendour’s youth policy, can be found here.

How will Splendour in the Grass 2023 be different from the 2022 festival? What changes is Splendour making?

Last year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass was marred by heavy rainfall and flooding onsite – leading to its first-day performances being cancelled – along with lengthy wait times and traffic delays.

In February 2023, Splendour co-founders Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou apologised for the festival’s weather management strategy in 2022, acknowledging how inaccessibility and conditions of the festival grounds resulted in “traffic failings” which caused “unacceptable wait times”.

They also outlined numerous steps Splendour would take for the 2023 edition to combat those issues. Those included weather-proofing upgrades to areas of high vehicle and foot traffic, enhanced drainage throughout the site, and more pathways for enhanced accessibility.

“We have invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes,” the founders said of the changes. “[We] will continue to do so right up until Splendour 2023.”

Where is Splendour in the Grass 2023 being held? How do I get to the festival location?

Splendour in the Grass returns to its longstanding home of North Byron Parklands in Yelgun, on Ngarrindjeri Country. It’s approximately 20 minutes’ drive from Byron Bay, and numerous bus services will be available from nearby areas, including Byron Bay, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby, Kingscliff, Tweed Heads, Coolangatta, Ballina, Lismore and many other locations. Tickets and schedules will be announced closer to the date.

If you’re flying to Splendour from other parts of the country, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is located roughly 40 minutes south of the festival grounds. Gold Coast Airport and Brisbane Airport are also viable options: the former is 44 kilometres away from the festival site, while the latter is 150 kilometres away.

For those travelling via the airport, private transfers and airport shuttles may be a good option for getting to the festival site. Festivalgoers can also travel via taxi and rideshare apps, with designated drop-off zones.

There is no pedestrian access to North Byron Parklands, meaning festivalgoers cannot walk from nearby locations. For more advice on travelling to Splendour in the Grass 2023, see the festival’s information page here.

What are the set times for Splendour in the Grass 2023?

Set times have not yet been announced for Splendour in the Grass 2023. Check back soon!

What can I bring to Splendour in the Grass? What items are banned from Splendour?

There’s a considerable list of items that punters are prohibited from taking into the Splendour festival site and/or the carpark and campgrounds. Banned items include:

Bags larger than an A4 sized paper (30cm x 20cm) (on event grounds)

Alcohol not bought from the event space (on all sites)

Fireworks, flares, fire twinkling paraphernalia (on all sites)

Anything studded (belts, wristbands, accessories) (on all sites)

Culturally sensitive items and attire (on all sites)

For the full list, head over to Splendour’s information page here.

What accessibility services are available at Splendour in the Grass?

Splendour in the Grass’ festival site features dedicated accessible viewing platforms in the Amphitheatre and big top tents. Accessible showers and toilets are available in a dedicated area of the campgrounds, and there will be parking set aside for eligible patrons close to the main event entrance. For any of these services, festivalgoers will need to email organisers beforehand at accessliaison@splendourinthegrass.com.

Festivalgoers with a disability who have a companion that holds a national or state-issued Companion Card are available to request a complimentary companion ticket equivalent to the ticket held by the person with a disability. These can be requested via the email address mentioned above.

This year, Splendour will also be working in partnership with Auslan Stage Left, who enables and provides access to the Deaf Community to theatre and the arts. In Splendour’s case, all performances on the Amphitheatre stage will be Auslan-interpreted during all three days of the festival.

For more information on accessibility at Splendour in the Grass, head to the festival’s website here.

