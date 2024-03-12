Splendour In The Grass 2024: Kylie Minogue, Future and more announced

Splendour In The Grass has announced its stacked line-up for 2024, featuring Kylie Minogue, Future and more – see the full performance roster below.
Today (March 12), the festival took to social media to share the performance line-up for this July’s three-day festival. Headlining the first day of the festival will be Kyle Minogue, while Future headlines day two.
Other prominent performers included on the line-up are G Flip, Turnstile, Tash Sultana, Omar Apollo, Yeat, Hayden Hames, Fontaines D.C., Girl In Red, Baby Gravy, Royel Otis, Tones And I, The Last Dinner Party, Confidence Man, Thelma Plum and many more.
General tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2024 go on sale on March 21 at 9am AEDT via moshtix.com.au. My Optus members can access an exclusive presale from 9am AEDT onwards on March 19 via optus.com.au/splendour.
Splendour Members pre-sales run from 9am until 9pm on March 14, while local pre-sales run from 10am until 4pm in person from Byron Bay Community Centre and online on March 17.
The full line-up for Splendour In The Grass 2024 is:
FRI, JULY 19:
Kylie
G Flip
Turnstile
Tash Sultana
Omar Apollo
PartiBoi69
Angie McMahon
Viagra Boys
Isoxo
Confidence Man
Otoboke Beaver
All Day
A.B. Original
Yard Act
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
JK-47
Leisure
Kita Alexander
Skeleten
Radio Free Alice
Becca Hatch
Nick Ward
Dameeeela
Baschoe
Reenie
Anthony Pappa
Wongo
Morgazmk
Miles Jackson
Arya
Data Roaming
K Dizzy
SAT, JULY 20:
Future
Yeat
Hayden James
Fontaines D.C.
Lizzy McAlpine
Tones And I
The Last Dinner Party
The Presets (DJ Set)
Pond
Boywithuke
Middle Kids
Beddy Rays
Swim
Coco & Clair Clair
Michael Marcagi
Floodlights
Rona.
The Dreggs
Teenage Joans
Good Neighbours
Rum Jungle
Willo
Miss Kannina
Logan
NayNay
Naycab
Grouch
Marni
Megapixel
Ish K
Sophdexx
Lucidream
Justtim
Camila Rosa
SUN, JULY 21:
Arcade Fire
Girl In Red
Baby Gravy
Royel Otis
DJ Seinfeld
The Kills
TV Girl
Thelma Plum
Fletcher
Polaris
Eyedress
Sofia Kourtesis
Sam Alfred
Pacific Avenue
Erika De Casier
Grentperez
Danny Ocean
Old Mervs
Paris Paloma
6 Sense
The Slingers
VV Pete
The Belair Lip Bombs
Jhassic & Rakish
Bria
Opiou
Godlands
Käse Kochen
Grouch In Dub
April Kerry
Surge
Crooks
Farfetchd
Smish
Wren