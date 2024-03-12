Splendour In The Grass 2024: Kylie Minogue, Future and more announced

Splendour In The Grass has announced its stacked line-up for 2024, featuring Kylie Minogue, Future and more – see the full performance roster below.

Today (March 12), the festival took to social media to share the performance line-up for this July’s three-day festival. Headlining the first day of the festival will be Kyle Minogue, while Future headlines day two.

Other prominent performers included on the line-up are G Flip, Turnstile, Tash Sultana, Omar Apollo, Yeat, Hayden Hames, Fontaines D.C., Girl In Red, Baby Gravy, Royel Otis, Tones And I, The Last Dinner Party, Confidence Man, Thelma Plum and many more.

General tickets for Splendour In The Grass 2024 go on sale on March 21 at 9am AEDT via moshtix.com.au. My Optus members can access an exclusive presale from 9am AEDT onwards on March 19 via optus.com.au/splendour.

Splendour Members pre-sales run from 9am until 9pm on March 14, while local pre-sales run from 10am until 4pm in person from Byron Bay Community Centre and online on March 17.

The full line-up for Splendour In The Grass 2024 is:

FRI, JULY 19:

Kylie

G Flip

Turnstile

Tash Sultana

Omar Apollo

PartiBoi69

Angie McMahon

Viagra Boys

Isoxo

Confidence Man

Otoboke Beaver

All Day

A.B. Original

Yard Act

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

JK-47

Leisure

Kita Alexander

Skeleten

Radio Free Alice

Becca Hatch

Nick Ward

Dameeeela

Baschoe

Reenie

Anthony Pappa

Wongo

Morgazmk

Miles Jackson

Arya

Data Roaming

K Dizzy

SAT, JULY 20:

Future

Yeat

Hayden James

Fontaines D.C.

Lizzy McAlpine

Tones And I

The Last Dinner Party

The Presets (DJ Set)

Pond

Boywithuke

Middle Kids

Beddy Rays

Swim

Coco & Clair Clair

Michael Marcagi

Floodlights

Rona.

The Dreggs

Teenage Joans

Good Neighbours

Rum Jungle

Willo

Miss Kannina

Logan

NayNay

Naycab

Grouch

Marni

Megapixel

Ish K

Sophdexx

Lucidream

Justtim

Camila Rosa

SUN, JULY 21:

Arcade Fire

Girl In Red

Baby Gravy

Royel Otis

DJ Seinfeld

The Kills

TV Girl

Thelma Plum

Fletcher

Polaris

Eyedress

Sofia Kourtesis

Sam Alfred

Pacific Avenue

Erika De Casier

Grentperez

Danny Ocean

Old Mervs

Paris Paloma

6 Sense

The Slingers

VV Pete

The Belair Lip Bombs

Jhassic & Rakish

Bria

Opiou

Godlands

Käse Kochen

Grouch In Dub

April Kerry

Surge

Crooks

Farfetchd

Smish

Wren