Splendour In The Grass and Falls organisers receive $1.5million grant for new festival

The organisers behind Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival have received more than $1.5million from the Federal Government to back a new festival.

As reported by the Nine papers, the organisers, Secret Sounds, were awarded the grant as part of the government’s $60million RISE Fund. It’s the largest RISE grant to be handed out to a New South Wales organisation out of the 28 successful applicants in the state.

In a comment to NME, Secret Sounds co-chief executive Jessica Ducrou only said, “Secret Sounds is thrilled to receive financial support and recognition for an exciting innovative project we look forward to launching in 2021.”

In a statement published by arts minister Paul Fletcher on Friday (November 20), successful applicants were being advised of their outcome that day. However, according to Artshub on Tuesday (November 24), some applicants were yet to be informed whether their application was successful. A full list of recipients will be published by the government in mid-December.

Previously announced recipients of the RISE Fund include Melbourne Theatre Company, Melbourne Fringe, the new RISING arts festival and Michael Cassel Group, the producers behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the forthcoming Hamilton production.

Both Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival were forced to cancel their 2020 events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator have all been locked in to headline Splendour’s 2021 instalment.

NME has contacted Secret Sounds for comment.