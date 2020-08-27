Splendour In The Grass and more among festivals named as finalists in 2020 Event Awards

Splendour In The Grass, Adelaide Fringe and more are among the music festivals named as finalists for the 2020 Australian Event Awards.

Almost 120 national, state and territory finalists have been announced for this year’s awards, which celebrate the Australian events industry and achievements of those within it.

Among the list of national finalists for ‘Best Event’ is music festival giant Splendour In The Grass, nominated for last year’s event. The 2019 edition of the festival brought in a record number of patrons, welcoming 42,500 people onto the site, 18,500 of which were campers, with a record number of returning sponsors.

Other finalists in the category include the 2020 Gold Coast Music Awards, which were held virtually and featured appearances from the likes of Amy Shark, Tones And I, Busby Marou, as well as 2019’s Groundwater Country Music Festival, also held in Queensland and boasting a record year for attendance with 70,000 patrons.

Adelaide Fringe made it onto the list of state and territory finalists, having sold 853,419 tickets for its 2020 instalment and generating $96.7million worth of gross economic expenditure for South Australia.

Events Bandwidth presented by Blues on Broadbeach and Western Australia’s Home But Not Alone are also finalists in this category, having to pivot their usual formats to online in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other finalists of note are Australian Festival Consulting Pty Ltd for their Australian Festival Industry Conference last year, as well as powerhouse Jessica Ducrou, nominated by Secret Sounds group for her work with Splendour In The Grass and Falls Festival.

The winners will be announced on October 21.

Splendour In The Grass’ 2020 instalment was initially postponed until October this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being rescheduled to 2021. Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator have been announced as next year’s headliners, with the remaining lineup yet to be revealed.