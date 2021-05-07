Splendour in the Grass, Beyond the Valley and other festivals receive RISE funding

Splendour in the Grass and Beyond the Valley are among the latest recipients of the federal government’s $200million RISE funding program.

The third tranche of grants, announced this morning (May 7), amount to $25million in funding. Of the new round, Splendour will receive $1million for its 2021 festival, which is expected to support 1,300 jobs. Beyond the Valley has been granted just over $462,000 for a similar purpose.

Grapevine Gathering, QMusic (organisers of BIGSOUND), Brisbane’s Tivoli Theatre and Summersalt have also been listed as grant recipients. Elsewhere, live music booking app Muso has been given $221,000 to program 500 local gigs across 100 Australian venues.

A significant portion ($1.1million) of the funding will also be given to the crew behind Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which opens in Melbourne in August. A full list of recipients can be found here.

“This funding is an important step in the rejuvenation of Australia’s arts sector from COVID-19, and will support our much-loved venues putting on activities such as festivals, concerts, tours, productions and events, particularly in regional and remote areas,” arts minister Paul Fletcher said in a statement.

Recipients from previous RISE funding rounds include Bluesfest, Dark Mofo, RISING, Sydney Fringe Festival, Next Exit Festival and Laneway, among others.

While the RISE fund was initially announced as a $75million grants pool last year, it was increased by $125million back in March.