Splendour in the Grass hosts ordered to pay $100,000 to local schools for breaching traffic management plan

The owners and operators of North Byron Parklands, which hosts Splendour in the Grass each year, have been ordered to pay $100,000 to local schools in the area for the traffic chaos that ensued during this year’s edition of the festival.

This year’s edition of Splendour in the Grass – its comeback, after events planned for 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the pandemic – ran between July 22 and 24. It ran at an increased capacity of 50,000 festivalgoers (from 35,000), and was marred by heavy rainfall and flooding onsite, leading to its first day performances being cancelled.

Before the festival had begun, large queues formed as thousands of festivalgoers attempted to gain entry to the venue, north of Byron Bay. Delays of up to 12 hours for punters entering the site were reported, with some cars directed to the nearby Byron Events Farm due to the rainfall. As this took place, heavy congestion blocked parts of the M1 Pacific Motorway, resulting in significant delays to local traffic, including school buses.

Advertisement

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has now issued an enforceable undertaking to Billinudgel Property, who own and operate the North Byron Parklands, to pay $100,000, split equally between ten schools within a 10-kilometre radius of the site. According to the department, organisers breached traffic conditions laid out in the event’s approval, and Billinudgel Property notified the department of non-compliance.

Jessica Ducrou, co-CEO of Splendour in the Grass organisers Secret Sounds, has since shared a statement apologising to those in the local community who were affected by the congestion. Ducrou acknowledged that residents and school children “were frustrated by unusually long queues, made worse by the weather, as Splendour festival goers tried to access their camping accommodation”.

Ducrou said that while organisers had a “rigorous planning process in place” with the Department of Planning that involved cooperation with council and and local committees, this was challenged by “unprecedented” weather conditions

Ducrou added that Secret Sounds had “taken all these learnings onboard to enhance and improve future festivals” and wanted to “do everything possible to ensure this does not happen again”, highlighting the economic benefit to the Byron Bay and Northern Rivers area.

Splendour in the Grass 2022 took place with a line-up that included international drawcards such as The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator, plus homegrown acts such as Violent Soho, Amyl & the Sniffers, Genesis Owusu and Stella Donnelly.

Performances on the first day of the three-day festival were cancelled due to “interest in patron safety” over weather conditions. Several ad hoc shows took place in the surrounding region that evening. Baker Boy, Yungblud, Wet Leg and The Buoys were among those who announced separate pop-up gigs.

Advertisement

Following the festival, organisers announced that ticketholders would receive “proportionate refunds” for the Friday event, apologising for “any inconvenience” patrons experienced. “As always, we really did try to provide the best experience possible under some extremely tricky conditions,” Ducrou and her business partner Paul Piticco said in a statement at the time.

In a three-star review of this year’s event, NME said that despite its “logistical failures, technical difficulties and weather-induced calamity, Splendour 2022 was still thoroughly memorable, thanks to the resilience and camaraderie of its audience and the enterprising passion of its performers”.

“To recoup the goodwill it’s lost this year, 2023’s event will need much more intensive planning and a more considered blueprint to brace for potential disasters. We’re looking forward to that – and counting down the days to our next trek up to the North Byron Parklands, or wherever the festival may be next year.”