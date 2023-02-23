Splendour in the Grass organisers apologise for 2022 festival, outline changes for future editions

Organisers of Splendour in the Grass have apologised for the 2022 edition of the festival, and laid out a series of changes to improve the conditions of future events.

In a statement shared to the festival’s website, Splendour co-founders Paul Piticco and Jess Ducrou described last year’s edition – which was plagued by adverse weather conditions, lengthy wait times and traffic delays – as “without a doubt the most challenging and difficult,” saying the disruptions to the event were “not what any of us wanted.”

The co-founders apologised particularly for the festival’s weather management strategy, saying: “While we can’t control the weather, we can manage how we respond and for that, we are deeply sorry.” They went on to acknowledge how the inaccessibility and conditions of the festival grounds had resulted in “traffic failings” which impacted the local community and caused “unacceptable wait times.”

Moving forward, organisers laid out improvements around Splendour’s future response to adverse weather, as well as changes to the festival’s infrastructure. On the former, the co-founders promised weather proofing upgrades to areas of high vehicle and foot traffic, enhanced drainage throughout the site, and more pathways for enhanced accessibility.

The need for more onsite weather proofing equipment to “immediately address unexpected weather conditions” was also mentioned, as well as improved notifications systems in the event of severe weather. In regards to traffic and wait times, organisers said they had reviewed their 2022 traffic management plan “in consultation with experts”, and promised an improvements to the facilities used by “staff, volunteer[s], and worker[s]”.

“We have invested enormous amounts of time and money over the last six months to upgrade the venue and our processes,” the founders said of the changes. “[We] will continue to do so right up until Splendour 2023.” Referencing this year’s edition of the festival, Piticco and Ducrou said there is “news just around the corner”. Read Splendour in the Grass’ full statement here.

Last year’s event – dubbed ‘Splendour in the mud’ by attendees – was marred by heavily flooded grounds, reports of bogged cars, and hours-long delays upon arrival and departure. Organisers cancelled the first day’s mainstage performances due to weather, and subsequently offered “proportionate refunds” to attendees affected by the disruption. Artists whose sets were scrapped were likewise provided with “goodwill payments”.

Last December, the festival was ordered to pay $100,000 to local Byron Bay schools for breaching its traffic management plan following heavy congestion on the M1 Pacific Motorway and delays to school bus commutes. The fee was split equally between ten schools within a 10-kilometre radius of the festival site.

“Between the mud, rain, hourslong queues and sleep deprivation, it wasn’t – to say the least – a pleasant experience being a punter at Splendour this year,” NME wrote of the festival in a three-star review. “[But] for all its logistical failures, technical difficulties and weather-induced calamity, Splendour 2022 was still thoroughly memorable, thanks to the resilience and camaraderie of its audience and the enterprising passion of its performers.”

Splendour in the Grass confirmed its 2023 return in November 2022, making 3-day tickets available in a Black Friday sale.

Stay tuned to NME for more Australia music festival news