Splendour In The Grass postponed for third time in a year

Splendour In The Grass has been postponed until November, marking the third time in 12 months that organisers have pushed back the festival.

Previously announced headliners Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator will still perform on the new dates, which are booked in for November 19-21.

The festival’s 20th-anniversary iteration had originally been set to take place in July 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic prompted it to be rescheduled to October 2020.

Those dates didn’t come to pass either, with organisers moving the festival to July 2021, before announcing yet another date change today (March 2).

“Huge thanks to our headliners for being flexible and to our amazing Splendour community for their ongoing support. We miss you and we can guarantee that when we see you in November it’s going to be worth the wait!” said Splendour in the Grass co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco in a statement.

“We had so hoped to bring you Splendour’s 20th Anniversary edition this July but we can’t stage the event that you know and love within the current restrictions and international border closures.”

In their statement, Ducrou and Piticco urged the Australian government to initiate a wage subsidy for those working in the entertainment industry. The duo joined the chorus of Australian musicians who have already made such calls.

“We implore the government to provide some form of continued wage subsidy until the industry can once again operate at full capacity,” the pair’s statement read.

Patrons are urged to support the festival’s staff and artists by holding onto their tickets where possible. Those unable to make the new festival dates have until March 31 to request a refund.