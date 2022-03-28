Sports Team promise “tiny little hats” and new music arriving tomorrow

Sports Team are back and they’ve announced that they’ll be releasing new music tomorrow (March 29).

The band took to social media this morning (March 28) to break the news, sharing a snippet of what is likely to be the new track.

“New music tomorrow,” the band wrote on Twitter. “Entering our U2 Vertigo phase. Lots of leather, songs about the desert, tiny little hats.”

Advertisement

The snippet hears the phrase “goodbye entertainment” repeated over and over as a video shows what looks to be either an old television or computer monitor being trashed in a desert setting.

You can check out the post below:

New music tomorrow. Entering our U2 Vertigo phase. Lots of leather, songs about the desert, tiny little hats 🤝 pic.twitter.com/PjsDCMJ1hS — Sports Team (@SportsTeam_) March 28, 2022

The announcement comes after the band shared a screenshot of an email on Twitter earlier this month, the subject of which was “Album masters from Randy.”

The caption of the post read: “Hits only. New music before the month’s out.”

Advertisement

Sports Team’s last album was their debut release, 2020’s ‘Deep Down Happy’. In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Richards wrote: “They’ll get as much hate as they will adoration: you’re either with them or you’re not.

“Whichever side you come down on, having the singer of an indie band in 2020 sincerely saying he wants to play Knebworth feels like a refreshing shot in the arm for a genre whose mission statement has been ‘we make music for ourselves – if anyone else likes it, that’s a bonus’ for over a decade. Across ‘Deep Down Happy’, Sports Team show they’ve got the tunes to begin that journey in earnest.”

The band are gearing up to play this year’s BBC 6 Radio Music Festival. The annual live music event is set to take place in multiple venues in Cardiff from April 1-3, marking the first in-person festival to be held by 6 Music since 2020. Last year’s event was digital-only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will also play Live At Leeds: In The Park. The event takes place June 4 and also features The Vaccines, Bombay Bicycle Club, Arlo Parks, Sea Girls, Easy Life, Holly Humberstone, The Snuts and more.