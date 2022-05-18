Watch John Otway star in Sports Team’s new video for ‘The Game’

Sports Team have shared their new single ‘The Game’ – you can watch the band’s accompanying video for the track below.

The song is taken from the six-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Gulp!’, which is set for release on July 22 via Island Records.

‘The Game’ has already become a fan favourite thanks to its inclusion in the band’s recent setlists, and the song has now been officially released by Sports Team along with a music video, which stars the cult punk artist John Otway as a game show host.

Advertisement

You can watch the Charles Gall-directed video for Sports Team’s ‘The Game’ below.

Speaking about ‘The Game’, Sports Team said that the track is “a mantra for a ‘nation of landlords'”.

“Something to mutter to yourself behind the electric gates as the world burns around you,” the band added. “It’s that bunkered, ‘island mentality’, where someone has allowed themselves to believe that the news is what happens to other people.”

Sports Team are set to play a number of shows in the UK and Europe this summer before embarking on a longer European tour in November. You can see their tour schedule below and grab tickets for their UK shows here.

June

3 – Eiland Buitenvest, Hulst, Netherlands

4 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

16 – Bergenfest 2022, Bergen, Norway

17 – Sofienbergparken, Oslo, Norway

Advertisement

July

6 – Mad Cool Festival 2022, Madrid, Spain

14 – Super Bock Super Rock 2022, Sesimbra, Portugal

29 – Over The Bridge, Edinburgh Academicals Sports Ground, Edinburgh

August

5 – Cardiff University Students’ Union, Cardiff (w/ The Libertines)

12 – Haldern Pop Festiva, Haldern, Germany

27 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

September

8 – Sacaba Beach, Málaga, Spain

10 – Mad Cool Sunset, Madrid, Spain

November

4 – Exil, Zurich, Switzerland

6 – Chelsea, Vienna, Austria

9 – Privatclub, Berlin, Germany

13 – Debaser Hornstulls Strand, Stockholm, Sweden

14 – Parkteatret Scene, Oslo, Norway

16 – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

17 – Helios, 37 Köln, Germany

21 – La Boule Noire, Paris, France