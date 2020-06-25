Spotify announces #ListenLocal playlist takeover competition

Spotify AU/NZ has announced a new competition for all Aussie and Kiwi music fans with a unique prize – the chance to guest program its recently launched #ListenLocal playlist for a week.

To enter the competition, entrants must create a 15 to 30-song playlist consisting of Australian or New Zealander artists, with only one song per artist listed. There are no rules on genre or style, apart from being “as creative as you can”. All applicants will be judged by a Spotify judging panel. Entry is now open until 11:59pm AEST on July 26, with the sole winner to be announced shortly after.

To enter or to find out more details about the competition, visit this website.

Head of Music at Spotify AU/NZ Alicia Sbrugnera said the initiative aimed to support local artists across Australia and New Zealand.

“Earlier this year we launched our Listen Local playlists, a platform focused on promoting some of the best and brightest local talent across Australia and New Zealand,” she said in a statement.

“Every week a different artist hand-picks 30 songs to reflect some of the best local talent. So far we’ve had SIX60, Tones And I and Vance Joy with more artists coming up. Now, for the first time, we’re giving fans the opportunity to win a guest programmer spot for a week.”

This week’s #ListenLocal selection is curated by Melbourne pop artist Kira Puru, who has shared 30 of her favourite tracks from local First Nations, BIPOC and culturally diverse artists.

Last month, Spotify unveiled a new microsite to support the launch of #ListenLocal. The site allows users to connect their accounts and generate their own local artist playlist after completing a short questionnaire.