Spotify fails to block explicit lyrics in hits by Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Kanye West and many more

Spotify has reportedly failed to block explicit lyrics in hits by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Kanye West and more according to a new report by the BBC.

The BBC report claims that even when users have blocked explicit content, users have still been shown explicit lyrics from songs.

The streaming service can show a song’s original lyrics on screen even when the clean ‘radio friendly’ version is played, the BBC found.

The report says: “Currently more than a third of the songs in Spotify’s UK top 50 chart contain explicit lyrics. Of those, half show the explicit lyrics on screen when the clean edit is played.”

The BBC claims the company is aware of the problem and working to fix it. NME has reached out to Spotify for comment.

Recently, Spotify appeared to have announced a “superfan clubs” feature coming to the music platform soon.

The streaming service seemingly confirmed the news in a blog post last month (January 24) outlining how the Digital Markets Act (DMA) means a “better Spotify for artists, creators, and you”.

Spotify said the DMA – which came into effect November 2022 and seeks to ensure that “gatekeepers” and large online platforms “behave in a fair way online” – means they will be able to now share details about deals, promotions and better-value payment options across Europe.

“And an easier experience for you means good things for artists, authors, and creators looking to build their audiences of listeners, concert-goers, and audiobook-loving fans,” the blog post read.

It continued: “Thanks to the DMA we’re looking forward to a future of superfan clubs, alternative app stores, and giving creators the ability to safely download Spotify for Artists or Spotify for Podcasters directly from our site — and that’s just the start.”

The post added that Spotify will be able to “communicate clearly” with users in the Spotify app about “new products for sale, promotional campaigns, superfan clubs, and upcoming events, including when items like audiobooks are going on sale”.

The post did not elaborate about what exactly a “superfan club” would consist of, but it concluded by saying Spotify would “keep fighting because freedom from gatekeepers means more choice for consumers and positive impact for artists, authors, creators and developers everywhere”.