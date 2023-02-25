Spotify introduces AI-powered DJ function

Spotify has introduced an AI-powered DJ function, which learns your listening habits and plays your favourite songs.

A new blog from the streaming service describes the new tool as “a personalised AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you”.

It adds: “This feature, first rolling out in beta, will deliver a curated lineup of music alongside commentary around the tracks and artists we think you’ll like in a stunningly realistic voice.

“It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years. It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you. And what’s more, it constantly refreshes the lineup based on your feedback.”

The blog went on: “If you’re not feeling the vibe, just tap the DJ button and it will switch it up. The more you listen and tell the DJ what you like (and don’t like!), the better its recommendations get. Think of it as the very best of Spotify’s personalisation—but as an AI DJ in your pocket.”

Get more of a look at the feature in the video below.

Describing how Spotify DJ works, the blog added: “To create the DJ we reimagined the way users listen on Spotify. The DJ knows you and your music taste so well that it will scan the latest releases we know you’ll like, or take you back to that nostalgic playlist you had on repeat last year. Never before has listening felt so completely personal to each and every user.”

Earlier this month, Spotify became the first streaming service with over 200million paying customers, marking a 14 per cent increase from data recorded in 2021. An additional 295million listeners used Spotify under its free, ad-supported base model.