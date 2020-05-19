Spotify introduces new #ListenLocal microsite

Spotify has launched a brand-new microsite to support their #ListenLocal playlist, which went live last month. The site allows users to generate their own local artist playlist via a short questionnaire.

The #ListenLocal playlist features a selection of music originating from Australia and New Zealand, and is curated by a diverse range of local artists each week. This week, Baker Boy has picks from Kaiit, Flume, Sampa the Great and more.

In a press statement, Head of Music at Spotify AU/NZ Alicia Sbrugnera said the platform has a “fundamental and ongoing commitment to supporting and representing local artists”.

“We are extremely proud that this has resulted in the discovery of some incredible talent,” she said of the #ListenLocal playlist launch.

“This initiative gives fans yet another platform and opportunity to continue celebrating the local music they know and love..and maybe even discovering new local gems along the way. We hope it will reinforce the message that music is a source of strength, inspiration and connection between us.”

A Spotify representative told NME Australia the initiative was a way to “support local and connect creators with audiences, both existing and new”, as part of “Spotify’s long term commitment to surfacing, supporting and encouraging streaming of home-grown creators in AU and NZ.”

The news follows Spotify’s Group Sessions announcement last week, which allows multiple premium subscribers to effectively DJ a playlist.

In March, the platform launched another microsite to support artists affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 Music Relief microsite allows users to donate to a charity organisation of their choice, with the streaming giant matching donations up to $10million.