Spotify share ‘Vaccine Songs’ playlist to get you “jazzed for the jab”

Spotify have shared a newly curated ‘Vaccine Songs’ playlist that they hope their listeners will tune into to celebrate getting their coronavirus vaccinations.

With the vaccine roll-out continuing at a steady rate in both the UK and US, Spotify say they’ve noticed a new trend among users in regards to the emergence of vaccine-related playlists.

“Since January 1, Spotify fans have created more than 7,700 vaccine-related playlists globally,” the streaming service said in a statement about the 50 per cent increase in fan-generated Spotify playlists specific to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“And based on the songs they’ve added, it’s clear that optimism, excitement and humour are key themes across tracklists.”

Spotify have now added a 25-track ‘Vaccine Songs’ playlist to their service and included a link to Get Vaccine Answers, which provides important resources on the COVID vaccination.

Among the tracks included in the playlist are Lady Gaga‘s ‘The Cure’, Pat Benatar’s ‘Hit Me With Your Best Shot’ and ABBA‘s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’. You can check out the playlist in full above.

Last weekend Judas Priest’s Rob Halford urged heavy metal fans to get the coronavirus vaccine so that live music can return.

“You know, common sense states that by having the jab, we’re opening up one of the most important areas that we have so desperately missed, which is being side by side, horns way up at clubs, theatres, arenas and festivals where who we are and what we live for is tangible and real with the bands we love. So let’s get those amazing vibes and feelings back faster,” he told fans in a video message on Instagram.