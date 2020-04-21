Spotify to match donations made to Support Act in new program

Any donations made to Support Act through Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief Program will be matched by the streaming service, Support Act confirmed yesterday (April 20).

Spotify announced last month that it would match dollar-for-dollar public donations to select organisations amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Support Act, an Australian charity which provides crisis support for those working the music industry, is among these verified organisations.

Support Act’s website confirms that Spotify will match donations up to a collective total of $10million USD. The streaming platform will also make an initial donation.

“Your generous donation to the Appeal will allow us to provide crisis relief to artists, crew and music workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis,” a representative for the charity said in a statement.

Donations will also help “provide mental health support through the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline and our online education and training programs”.

The new relief initiative is one of many undertaken by the streaming platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been identifying ways that Spotify can help make an impact around the world,” a representative for Spotify said in a statement in March.

“Spotify has always been focused on creating connections between artists and their fans, using music and podcasts to help break down barriers and build stronger communities. That community of support has never been more important.”

To donate to Support Act via Spotify’s COVID-19 Music Relief Program, please click here.