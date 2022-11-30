Spotify Wrapped: these are Australia’s most-streamed local artists and songs of 2022

Spotify has revealed data for which local artists and songs Australians streamed the most in 2022, revealing a few of the homegrown heroes we couldn’t get enough of this year – find the top-five lists below.

For the second year in a row, the most-streamed Australian artist in Australia was superstar The Kid LAROI. The Kamilaroi rap sensation has continued to enjoy the success of hits like Justin Bieber collab ‘Stay’ and ‘Without You’, and dropped standalone single ‘Thousand Miles’ earlier this year.

This year’s local artist list very closely follows last year’s overall, with The Wiggles, Hilltop Hoods and Flume reprising their place as the second, third and fifth most-streamed Australian artists in Australia this year – the same as in 2021. There’s only one difference between this year and last year’s list, with Vance Joy coming in at number four, held by AC/DC in 2021.

Advertisement

The most-streamed song by an Australian artist in 2022 was – as with last year – The Kid LAROI’s Bieber collaboration ‘Stay’, while PNAU’s remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s ‘Cold Heart came in second. ‘Glimpse of Us’ by Japanese-Australian songwriter Joji was third, and at number four was DJ and producer Luude’s ‘Down Under’ (featuring Colin Hay himself). LAROI bookended this year’s list, with ‘Thousand Miles’ rounding out the top five.

2021’s list of most-streamed songs by local artists in Australia also featured LAROI heavily – ‘Stay’ and ‘Without You’ came in at number one and two respectively, and ‘So Done’ at fourth. Last year’s list also featured Masked Wolf’s viral hit ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ at number three, and Tones and I’s ‘Fly Away’ closing the list.

Data about Australia’s most-streamed artists and songs overall in 2022 has also been released today. Taylor Swift took out the most-streamed artist honour for the second consecutive year, while Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ was the most-streamed song Down Under in 2022. Find all those results here.

Starting today, Spotify users can also access their personalised 2022 Wrapped via Spotify’s mobile iOS or Android app, as well as the 2022 Wrapped hub. You’ll be able to see your top artists, songs, albums, podcasts and genres for the year. There’s a new feature called Your Listening Personality which reveals what the music you listened to this year says about your taste, and a new personalised video feed with thank-you messages from your top artists of 2022.

The local artists Australia streamed the most in 2022, according to Spotify Wrapped, are:

The Kid LAROI The Wiggles Hilltop Hoods Vance Joy Flume

The local songs Australia streamed the most in 2022, according to Spotify Wrapped, are: