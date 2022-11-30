Spotify Wrapped: BTS are the most-streamed K-pop artist globally in 2022

BTS are the K-pop act most streamed around the world on Spotify in 2022, the platform revealed today in its Spotify Wrapped launch.

Today (November 30), Spotify launched its anticipated annual Wrapped event, where it shares data of its platform’s most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts – and allows users to have a look at their own listening statistics for the year.

As the fifth most-streamed artist globally, behind Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and others, BTS emerged the most-streamed K-pop artist globally. The top four on that list – BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and Stray Kids – remain unchanged from 2021. However, the fifth spot this year was taken by SEVENTEEN, while last year it went to Tomorrow X Together.

READ MORE: Every Stray Kids song ranked in order of greatness

Advertisement

BTS are also Spotify’s fourth most viral artist globally – a list that ranks the artists whose music is most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms – coming behind Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and the most viral artist Taylor Swift.

Spotify users can get their Spotify Wrapped now in the streaming service’s iOS and Android apps on the 2022 Wrapped hub. Users must have the most up-to-date version of the app installed. This year Spotify Wrapped has a feature called Your Listening Personality which analyses your listening habits and tells you what it means for your music taste.

The most-streamed K-pop artists globally in 2022, according to Spotify Wrapped, are:

1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. TWICE

4. Stray Kids

5. SEVENTEEN