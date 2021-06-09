Spotify’s Daniel Ek reportedly preparing new £2bn Arsenal takeover bid

Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek is reportedly readying a fresh takeover bid of Arsenal, with the new offer thought to be worth £2bn.

Ek’s first attempt at buying the Premier League club was knocked back last month by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, who represent the club’s owners Stan and Josh Kroenke.

While his initial £1.8bn takeover bid – which received the backing of former Arsenal stars Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp – failed, Ek has retained a keen interest in buying the club he has supported since childhood.

Sky Sports News have reported today (June 9) that Ek is now prepared to raise his bid to £2bn in an effort to finally secure ownership of Arsenal.

However, it is understood that the Kroenkes – who have long been the subject of scrutiny from many Arsenal fans, and were further criticised over the club’s brief involvement in the European Super League in April – are not willing to sell the club.

In a tweet that was posted after his initial £1.8bn takeover bid was rejected last month, Ek told his followers that Arsenal’s current owners said “they don’t need the money”.

“I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change,” he added.

Last month Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta urged the club to move on after Ek’s proposed takeover bid was rejected.