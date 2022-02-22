Springtime announce ‘Night Raver’ EP, share sprawling new single

Springtime – comprising Gareth Liddiard of Tropical Fuck Storm, Jim White of Dirty Three and Chris Abrahams of The Necks – will release a new EP titled ‘Night Raver’ next month.

The EP will arrive on March 2 via Joyful Noise and feature new song ‘The Names of the Plague’, a sprawling, 15-minute-long odyssey that oscillates between ambling free jazz and chaotic noise-rock.

As with last year’s ‘The Viaduct Love Suicide’, the song’s lyrics were penned by Liddiard’s uncle Ian Duhig, a two-time winner of the UK’s National Poetry Competition. It also features Dan Luscombe, Liddiard’s former bandmate in The Drones, on baritone guitar.

Listen to ‘The Names of the Plague’ below:

In addition to ‘The Names of the Plague’, the new EP will feature a re-worked version of ‘The Radicalisation of D’, the closer on Liddiard’s 2010 solo album ‘Strange Tourist’. The EP also includes a studio version of the song ‘Penumbra’, which the band released as a live recording last year.

Ahead of its release, ‘Night Raver’ comes with an endorsement by Guy Picciotto of defunct American post-hardcore legends Fugazi.

“The pedigree of the band aside, Springtime’s new EP is still shocking in the masterful delivery of its lived poetry and epic range,” Picciotto writes. “Fearless and joyful, it balances its scale and weight with grace and light – I love this record.”

Springtime’s self-titled debut album arrived back in November of last year. The trio will kick off a national tour in support of the record this Thursday (February 24) at Sydney’s City Recital Hall before continuing along to Brisbane, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Meeniyan, Canberra and Adelaide.

Support on all shows apart will come from singer-songwriter Grace Cummings, who herself released latest album ‘Storm Queen‘ last month. Find dates, details and tickets for those shows here.