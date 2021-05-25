Springtime share live recording of song ‘Penumbra’, will play debut album in full at Vivid

Springtime, a supergroup comprising The Drones‘ Gareth Liddiard, Jim White (Dirty Three, PJ Harvey) and Chris Abrahams (The Necks, The Church), will play their debut album live for the first time as part of Sydney’s Vivid Festival.

The record is due out later this year but fans can hear it in full at the Sydney Opera House on August 7 as part of the festival. Tickets are on sale now.

The show announcement is hot on the heels of Springtime’s sold-out warmup shows in Melbourne earlier this month. The trio announced their collaborative project back in April, with a press release at the time describing the band as “merging elements of free-jazz, lyricism, improvisation, avant-garde and experimental noise.”

Advertisement

In anticipation, Springtime have shared a track titled ‘Penumbra’, recorded live at the band’s performance at the Brunswick Ballroom earlier this month. The band say ‘Penumbra’ is “not an official single, just a taste of what’s to come”. Listen below:

<a href="https://spring-time.bandcamp.com/track/penumbra-live-in-melbourne">Penumbra (Live in Melbourne) by Springtime</a>

Vivid Festival announced its live lineup for 2021 yesterday (May 25). It will be the first iteration of the festival since 2019, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Sampa The Great, G Flip, Gordi and Amyl and The Sniffers are among those set to perform as part of this year’s festival from August 6-28.

Tropical Fuck Storm, whom Liddiard co-founded following the dissolution of the Drones, will also feature.