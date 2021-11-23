Springtime to embark on national headline tour in 2022

Springtime have announced they will set out on a national tour next year in support of the release of their self-titled debut album.

Starting in February at Sydney’s City Recital Hall, Springtime will perform an eight-date run, wrapping up proceeding in Perth’s The Rechabite. Singer-songwriter Grace Cummings will join the band in support on all dates (which you can find below), except Perth.

The band’s penultimate show will see them appear as part of this year’s WOMADelaide, headlined by Midnight Oil with the likes of Paul Kelly, Courtney Barnett, Baker Boy and King Stingray joining them on the bill.

Springtime – the collaborative project of Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm), Jim White (Dirty Three) and Chris Abrahams (The Necks) – released the album earlier this month via Liddiard’s own TFS Records imprint in tandem with Joyful Noise Recordings.

In May, the trio put out a non-album live take of their song ‘Penumbra’. The band said upon its release it was “not an official single, just a taste of what’s to come.” The album itself boasted singles ‘Will to Power’ and ‘The Viaduct Love Suicide’.

Springtime Australian Tour 2022 dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 24 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Friday 25 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

MARCH

Wednesday 2 – Melbourne, Melbourne Recital Hall

Thursday 3 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Friday 4 – Meeniyan, Meeniyan Town Hall

Saturday 5 – Canberra, The Playhouse

Friday 11 – Adelaide, WOMADelaide

Saturday 12 – Perth, The Rechabite