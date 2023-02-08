Squid announce new album ‘O Monolith’ and share first single ‘Swing (In A Dream)’

Squid have announced details of their new album ‘O Monolith’ and shared the first single from it in ‘Swing (In A Dream)’.

The new record will follow the band’s 2021 debut ‘Bright Green Field’, which saw them chart in the Top 5 of the Official UK Albums Chart.

‘O Monolith’ will arrive on June 9 via Warp Records and is previewed today (February 8) by the claustrophobic and tense ‘Swing (In A Dream)’.

The song was inspired by a dream singer and drummer Ollie Judge had about Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s painting, The Swing. “In my dream, I was in the painting but it was flooded and everything was floating away,” he explained in a press release.

The accompanying music video was directed by Yoonha Park and features Squid’s friends and family in a take on Where’s Wally. “I was interested in exploring visual ideas from Where’s Waldo, Richard Scarry and Brueghel as a means to express anxieties about the climate crisis,” Park said. Watch it above now.

The tracklist for ‘O Monolith’ is as follows:

‘Swing (In A Dream’

‘Devil’s Den’

‘Siphon Song’

‘Undergrowth’

‘The Blades’

‘After The Flash’

‘Green Light’

‘If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away’

Squid will also embark on a new tour in October, following a summer of festival dates. Fans who pre-order the album before midday on Monday (February 13) via the band’s website will get first access to tickets. A general sale will then begin at 10am on February 16.

Squid will play:

October 2023

13 – Bristol, SWX

14 – Bristol, SWX

16 – Birmingham, Town Hall

17 – Leeds, O2 Academy

18 – Manchester, New Century

21 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

22 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

November 2023

1 – London, Troxy

In a five-star review of ‘Bright Green Field’, NME said: “From their very earliest material, it was clear to tell that Squid would only be able to truly fulfil their potential when given the canvas of an album, on which to tell a story that ebbs and flows at a pace and route that they dictate. ‘On Bright Green Field’, in all of its weird, frantic and fantastic glory, they’ve gone above and beyond.”