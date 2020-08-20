St. Kilda Festival 2021 cancelled over continued coronavirus concerns

St. Kilda Festival’s planned 2021 event has been cancelled due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

At a meeting with the City of Port Philip council yesterday (August 19), organisers announced their decision to cancel the free music and arts event “as safety and restriction uncertainties continue to surround the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The 41st edition was slated for February 14, 2021 and was expected to attract more than 400,000 attendees and an estimated $20million to the local area.

In a press statement, Mayor Bernadene Voss said the $1.7million in savings will be “quarantined and spent on economic and cultural recovery initiatives when restrictions ease”.

“The St Kilda Festival will be missed next year – but not forgotten,” Cr Voss said. “Our intention is to come back bigger and better than ever in 2022.”

A Facebook post by St Kilda Festival today (August 20) read, “We know this will bring disappointment to those who support the St Kilda Festival year on year and we too feel that sadness.

“We can’t wait to see you when we return in February 2022.”

The 40th anniversary of St. Kilda Festival took place in February of this year, with over 50 acts performing across eight different stages.

Headlined by Hot Dub Time Machine, other acts appearing at the free event included Birdz, Dallas Woods, Press Club and Tia Gostelow.