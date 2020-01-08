St Kilda Festival announces full lineup for 40th anniversary

The St Kilda Festival has revealed its full 2020 lineup, featuring over 50 acts across eight different stages.

The free festival, which takes place in St Kilda on February 9, will host DJ Hot Dub Time Machine, electronic artist The Kite String Tangle and blues duo Busby Marou on its main stage this year. Also playing the main stage will be The Bamboos frontwoman Kylie Auldist, Melbourne band Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, indie outfit Port Royal and psychedelic rock band Stonefield.

The main stage will also feature a “very special” guest in celebration of the festival’s 40th anniversary this year. The artist will be revealed on January 31.

A diverse lineup of musicians has also been planned for the festival’s other stages. Acts such as blue band The Black Sorrows, garage rock outfit Creature Fear and DJ Ebony Boadu will play the Alfred Square Stage, the Fitzroy Stage and O’Donnell Gardens Stage respectively. The Little Catani stage, located in the Catani Gardens, will also focus on indigenous musicians.

They join the lineup for the New Music Stage which was announced back in December. It’ll feature up-and-coming acts such as local Melbourne rapper Mikhael, alt-country outfit The Hunter Express, synthpop duo Juno Disco and more. For more information on the full lineup and the festival, click here.