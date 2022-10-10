St. Lucia on creating a retro paradise with new album ‘Utopia’: “Follow the love, don’t follow the fear”

In partnership with Nettwerk

Last week (October 7), Germany-based synth pop duo St. Lucia released their fourth full-length record, ‘Utopia’. The 13-track project concludes a four-year gap between albums – the longest for the band – which was marked by major changes in both their personal lives and the world around them.

Owing much to the music of the ’70s, the album dishes out colourful jams which run the gamut from the rollicking, Footloose-ready pulse of ‘Separate World’, to the euphoric disco stomp of lead single ‘Rocket On My Feet’ and emotive yacht rock of ‘Hey Now’.

‘Utopia’ arrives just as St. Lucia commence a headlining North American tour, which will keep the duo busy until its conclusion in November, when they return to play the iconic Brooklyn Steel in the city they once called home. Dialling in from Philadelphia, Jean-Philip Grobler and Patti Beranek chat with NME about the new album, the pandemic and the nostalgic sounds that inspired them.

I want to start at the very beginning. You moved from your beloved home base of New York to Konstanz, Germany in early 2021. Was it difficult for you to leave the city?

Patti Beranek: “Yes and no. Jean and I had been talking about moving. We love New York, but you know, after a while, we had a kid.”

Jean-Philip Grobler: “We had been there for 14 years, basically.”

Beranek: “Yeah, and you don’t do the same things in New York with a kid that you did before, you know? On top of that, all of our friends moved to LA; I think the industry kind of moved there and [so] everybody moved there. And so, we’d been talking about not staying in New York, but we couldn’t quite leave because we do love it. And then the pandemic hit, and I was like, ‘Will we ever tour again or make any money?’ [At the same time], I had another kid on the way. So we moved to my hometown basically, to be closer to family [and] have a support system. It was a very quick decision because of the pandemic and how it happened. So for me, being pregnant, it felt like I had to pack up my life for 14 years in like, two weeks. That was tough.”

Grobler: “I think on some level, New York will always be some form of home to us. I don’t know if we’ll move back there again, we’ve been toying with the idea. But you know, the pandemic kind of removed all the good things about New York. All the things we love, like walking down the street, random people together, like going to restaurants and doing all that stuff. And suddenly, you couldn’t do any of that. You were just in your apartment with your kid. So in that time, it just felt like it was more important for us to be closer to family, because you can create a bubble of people that is like a safe zone.”

Beranek: “The move has been great for our work because we were able to put the studio in our apartment. For me, being a new mom and wanting to be present, it was nice for me to be able to work from home. That was the best move we could do at the time. But now we’re back in America, and I’m like, ‘Oh, what now?’” [Laughs]

I love what you said about creating a bubble of community and family. Those themes pop up throughout the album, alongside some meditations on the role the internet has played in the last two years. Could you speak more about the pandemic experiences that shaped ‘Utopia’?

Grobler: “When we moved to Germany, we went from this totally isolated existence – living in upstate New York for a few months – to being around family and having meals around a table again. It kind of felt like we returned from a long voyage at sea where we were lost in the waves and suddenly we returned.

“That warmth, I think, was really inspiring to us. When our gear arrived from the States, we were like, ‘Why don’t we just keep writing?’ We felt relaxed and felt really good being around the people we love. There was this suppressed creative energy that just suddenly came out in a really lighthearted way, and that’s kind of what became ‘Utopia’.”

Beranek: “However, that was a weird time, and all sorts of emotions go through your body. Obviously there’s a divided world and all the news, and all this – like, how do you process that?”

Grobler: “‘Separate World’ was basically [about] the pandemic, ‘Hey Now’ [was written] maybe a month into it, where we were just like, ‘What’s happening?’ So yeah, I think ‘Utopia’ is something that encapsulates both sides of the experience. It’s a slightly lighthearted thing where we were like, ‘Let’s make people feel good. Let’s look to the future and feel positive.’ But also, it’s about processing those feelings of isolation and sadness.”

‘Utopia’ sounds like a significant change from the anthemic synth-rock sound of the last few albums and adopts a more retro vibe, probably more like the stuff that you listened to growing up. How did you come to decide on that aesthetic?

Grobler: “We were on a major label for a long time, and they really saw us as a band that could make it on alternative radio in the States. And in the States, alternative radio is like an institution. Everything that gets played there is loud as fuck. But in the last few years, I just noticed [how] a lot of the music that I was actually listening to wasn’t as loud as that stuff. The classic records that I love – whether it’s Peter Gabriel’s ‘So’ or Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Rumours’ or ‘OK Computer’– they’re not massively loud records. And then there are a lot of new artists as well, like Parcels from Australia? Their records are not super loud, they’re very dynamic. And so I started to feel, ‘Does it have to be loud anymore?’

“I really upgraded my studio situation; I just wanted to make sure everything was the highest quality going in. I worked with [mix engineer] Chris Zane a lot to make things not feel that taxing on the ear, you know? It could be background music, but you could listen to it, and there’s a lot [of detail].”

Could you each choose a favourite song off the album and tell us why?

Beranek: “Well, mine’s ‘The Golden Age’ going into ‘Memory’. That combo, I want to put that on repeat.”

Grobler: “I think right now for me, it’s ‘Gimme The Night’, which is the most recent single. I just think it almost feels like a perfect pop song. It has a bit of darkness to it. It’s got a bit of a wink, you know? It kind of makes a bit of fun of influencer culture and that whole thing. There’s just something about it that feels good to me. It’s got a strong ABBA-slash-Bee Gees quality to it.”

What do you hope listeners take away from the record?

Grobler: “Follow the love, don’t follow the fear.”

Beranek: “Oh, that’s a good one. Damn.”

Grobler: “As a musician, you make art that hopefully reflects who you are and your experience of life. And I think, often the purpose only reveals itself after you [finish creating]. I think, more and more, this [captures] us fighting through this really dark and weird time in our lives; it was us fighting for what we believe in: light, and beauty, and love, and humanity, and warmth, and trusting the humans around us and all these things. It’s us fighting through that thing that was pressing down on us, you know? And I think we came out with something that isn’t just positive or just sad. It kind of encapsulates all the feelings that we went through and the hopes that we had during that time.”

St. Lucia’s ‘Utopia’ is out now via Nettwerk Records