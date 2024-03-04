St Vincent on her love for The Last Dinner Party and what to expect from her new album

St Vincent has spoken about her love of The Last Dinner Party and revealed more about what fans can expect from recently-announced album ‘All Born Screaming’. Watch our video interview with her above.

It was during the red carpet for the BRIT Awards 2024 that the singer, songwriter and guitarist – real name Annie Clark – caught up with NME, shortly before taking to the stage to present The Last Dinner Party with the Rising Star Award.

“I came across them the same way everybody did, by checking out their debut album [‘Prelude To Ecstasy’],” she said, recalling how she first came across the British band. “I love it, it’s adventurous, it’s romantic and dramatic… they’re doing great.”

“I’m just so glad to see more girls playing guitars, that makes me happy as a guitar player,” she added, going on to share what it’s like to see the band’s own Emily Roberts using her signature Music Man model on stage. “I’m so touched. I feel so honoured by that.”

“I just saw that Olivia [Rodrigo] started her tour in the States and she has a purple one of my guitars and she’s playing it! And The Last Dinner Party too… In general, I’ve seen my guitar get played in every genre of music and that makes me really happy.”

The interview with NME at the BRITs came just days after St Vincent announced the new album ‘All Born Screaming’ and dropped lead single ‘Broken Man’, featuring Dave Grohl.

Sharing more details about the LP – which is the follow-up to 2021’s acclaimed ‘Daddy’s Home’ – Clarke said: “It’s a heavier record [than before]. I think it’s black and white and all the colours in a fire – that’s what it sounds like to me.”

“I had Dave Grohl play drums, I had Josh Freese [Devo, A Perfect Circle, Foo Fighters] on drums, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Mark Guiliana. I worked with my very good friend Cate Le Bon, who is one of my favourite artists ever and a great producer in her own right [too],” she added. “So I just feel lucky to get to work with my friends”.

When asked if any of the songs evolved when recording with other artists, Clarke said: “Of course! But it’s the first record that I self-produced completely.”

“I’ve co-produced on all of my work,” she explained. “But this was the one that I was like ‘I need to go in and just wander into the woods alone and find out’.”

St Vincent also recalled what to expect from ‘All Born Screaming’ in a separate interview with NME last week, where she revealed that the LP will see her deviate away from her past tradition of adopting a character.

“In general on this record, there’s no character – it’s just me. It’s just the sound of the inside of my head,” she said. “I think this idea of the brokenness that you feel has a lot of layers to it. On the one hand, I can walk in this room and anyone who sees me, man, they want me! I’m on it! I could rule this world. Then the second that is punctured, you see the grizzly meat underneath of rage and fear and loathing and brokenness. That’s just the gnarliness of existence.”

The album is also set to include a tribute to the late musician, producer, singer and DJ, SOPHIE, who died in January 2021 at the age of 34, following a tragic fall from a hotel rooftop in Athens.

“The internet twists things, and I don’t want it to be seen like I’m trying to capitalise on somebody’s death,” she said during a recent interview with The Guardian. “I was an admirer from afar, we never met, but I read about the way that she fell because she was trying to get a better look at the moon, which was just the most beautiful, poetic thing I’ve ever heard.”