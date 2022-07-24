St Vincent set to play week long residency on ‘Colbert’

St Vincent is set to play a new week long residency on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

As Deadline notes, the residency will be a part of a new series that will also see artists such as James Taylor and the Eagles’ Joe Walsh take part in a weekly series of gigs on the show.

The residencies will kick off on July 25 with the first one seeing a week-long set of performances from St Vincent, aka Annie Clark.

Taylor will follow a week later on August 1 and Walsh on August 8.

Back in June, St. Vincent covered Eurythmics‘ classic hit ‘Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)’ at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2022 ceremony.

The singer-songwriter kicked off the ceremony with her rendition of the track, ahead of the band’s induction that took place at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

She later came to the podium to recount the time she first caught a glimpse of the band – featuring Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart – on MTV when a “beautiful, orange-haired androgynous creature appeared wearing a suit and tie.”

“They were scary, they were sexy, they were smart and they were impossibly cool,” she added about the band via the Associated Press.

Elsewhere, earlier this year St. Vincent shared her contribution to the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru – a trippy and tantalising cover of Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit ‘Funkytown’.