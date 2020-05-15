St. Vincent took part in last night’s (May 14) virtual BAM Gala – watch her solo performance of her 2017 track ‘New York’ below.

For this year’s ceremony, which took place remotely over video, BAM (the Brooklyn Academy of Music) honoured actress Cate Blanchett, writer Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher.

After previously scheduled art, dance and choir performances were staged in honour of the three winners, Annie Clark closed out the show with a performance of ‘New York’ on the acoustic guitar, backed by colourful lighting.

Watch the performance in full, and see the entire BAM Gala ceremony here.

Back in 2018, St. Vincent released ‘MassEducation’, an album of stripped-down, piano-led versions of her 2017 album ‘Masseduction’.

In 2019, the album was then given a full remix courtesy of Russian DJ Nina Kraviz, including new versions by Laurel Halo, Midland, Jlin and Kraviz herself.

Back in March, it was revealed that Clark and ‘Masseduction’ producer Jack Antonoff were back in the studio together, with Antonoff, who has also produced recent records by Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, were just “messing around” on new music at present.

During lockdown, Clark has shared what she joked was “the moderately-played, half-remembered partial-cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Dancing Days’ that the world has been clamouring for FOR YEARS,” as well as hosting a new interview and live performance series called ‘Shower Sessions’ in which she interviews musicians in the shower.

St. Vincent also recently shared a new song called ‘The Eddy’, taken from a new Netflix series of the same name, about a jazz musician who runs a club in Paris.