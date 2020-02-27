St. Vincent has confirmed that she has a new clothing line on the way.

The musician, AKA Annie Clark, posted a preview of the clothing label on her Twitter page last night (February 26). “STV.OV coming soon,” she wrote, as well as providing a phone number for fans to call to receive “more information”.

Now, in a new Tweet, Clark confirmed that she’s collaborated with Outdoor Voices on a new sporting collection.

Clark wrote: “I am very excited to announce my clothing collaboration @OutdoorVoices! It may come as a shock to some, but team sports & exercise have been a massive part of my life since I was young. I have tried every manner of exercise clothes & never found the perfect fit or design.

“So when OV, A Texas-based, female-founded-and-run-company, approached me about collaborating, I was thrilled! I hope you guys enjoy it. I think you will. If you don’t, I’m sure I’ll hear about that, too.”

Earlier in the day, fans who called up the number reported hearing a pre-recorded message from Clark, as well as “strange” other messages and hold music.

St. Vincent will speak at SXSW 2020 next month. Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein will be in conversation with the musician to discuss their forthcoming film The Nowhere Inn.

The rock mockumentary, directed by Bill Benz, follows Clark as she attempts to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona.”

Last month, St. Vincent released her remix of Beck‘s ‘Uneventful Days’.

“I guess I was listening to a lot of ’70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too.” the musician explained in an accompanying statement. “I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said ‘it should be 3 bpm faster.’ And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove.”