St. Vincent to break down ‘Savior’ in new songwriting masterclass

St. Vincent is set to present a creativity and songwriting masterclass based on her ‘Masseduction’ song ‘Savior’ – watch the trailer below.

Taking to Instagram today (October 8), the musician – aka Annie Clark – announced her virtual collaboration with the education platform MasterClass, in which she’ll share tips on songwriting, performance and recording.

“We’re gonna take my song ‘Savior’ and walk through every step of the songwriting process,” Clark explains in the clip.

Speaking of the track’s opening line (“You dress me up in a nurse’s outfit“), she adds: “The first lyric really ought to be compelling enough for people to go, ‘Wait, what?'” Elsewhere, Clark describes her own writing experience as a balance between “tension and release”.

Those who sign up to St. Vincent’s MasterClass will gain access to over two hours’ worth of content across 16 video lessons. You can find more information here.

Clark also talks about why she adopted a stage persona. “I came up with the moniker St. Vincent so that I could have the flexibility to be any number of things”, she says, adding that she listens back to “embarrassing” demos of songs from her debut album (2007’s ‘Marry Me’).

“There’s no way to get good at something without being bad at it first,” she says. “Just keep going…”

In the video’s caption, Clark wrote: “In my MasterClass, I peel back the curtain on everything it takes to be a professional musician and hopefully inspire you to create art, in whatever form, that makes people feel something.”

In other news, St. Vincent has revealed that she’s been completing work on new music during the coronavirus lockdown. “Finishing records has been fun,” she said in a recent interview.

Clark, meanwhile, is set to feature on Gorillaz’ forthcoming ‘Song Machine’ album alongside the likes of Elton John, Beck and The Cure‘s Robert Smith.