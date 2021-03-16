St. Vincent to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

St. Vincent is set to perform on Saturday Night Live next month – check out the announcement below.

The artist – aka Annie Clark – will make her second appearance as the musical guest on the hit late night sketch show on April 3 alongside Judas And The Black Messiah actor Daniel Kaluuya, who will be on hosting duties.

“Saturday Night Live has been my favourite show since I was a kid and I can’t believe I get to play it AGAIN!” Clark wrote as the caption to SNL‘s latest line-up announcement on Twitter tonight (March 16).

It’s also been revealed that Jack Harlow will take to the Saturday Night Live stage on March 27, with Kid Cudi booked to perform on the April 10 edition. Maya Rudolph and Carey Mulligan will present those episodes respectively.

The anouncment comes after St. Vincent returned earlier this month with her new single ‘Pay Your Way In Pain’, which she described to NME as “blues for 2021”. It’ll appear on Clark’s sixth studio album ‘Daddy’s Home’, out on May 14.

Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Masseduction’ was inspired by “stories of being down and out in downtown NYC” with a touch of “last night’s heels on the morning train and glamour that’s been up for three days straight”.

St. Vincent recently revealed that she initially set out to make a “heavy” Tool-inspired record before landing on the warm, ’70s-indebted sounds of ‘Daddy’s Home’. “…That’s where the music ended up taking me,” she explained.