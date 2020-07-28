News Music News

Stand Atlantic announce 2021 Australian tour

As well as rescheduled dates for their European shows

By Greta Brereton
Stand Atlantic
Stand Atlantic. CREDIT: Brandon Lung

Stand Atlantic have revealed a string of shows for Australian audiences next year, as well as the rescheduled dates for their European tour.

The band posted on social media that they’d be heading overseas in 2021 to play in Europe and the UK, while also surprising Australian fans with four shows in February and March.

Advertisement

The pop-punk outfit will be touring their latest album ‘Pink Elephant’, which is set for release on August 7.

In an Instagram post on April 1, they’d announced that the album was ready, but they’d decided to push back its release date due to coronavirus. Instead, they planned on releasing singles from the record every month until dropping the complete work in August.

“Everyone’s been kind of stopped in their tracks and put on pause, but we’ve decided to take that into our own hands and take control back and actually do things with stuff that we can control, and that is music,” singer Bonnie Fraser said in the clip.

They’ve released five songs so far off the 11-track record, including ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Wavelength’ and ‘Drink To Drown’.

The band will also play Wollongong’s sold-out Farmer and The Owl Festival next year, appearing alongside Cosmo’s Midnight, Slowly Slowly and Hockey Dad.

Advertisement

Tickets for their Australian tour go on sale at 10am on Friday July 31, available here.

Stand Atlantic 2021 Australian tour dates:

FEBRUARY
Friday 26 – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney
Saturday 27 – The Zoo, Brisbane

MARCH
Friday 5 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide
Saturday 6 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.