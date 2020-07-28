Stand Atlantic announce 2021 Australian tour

Stand Atlantic have revealed a string of shows for Australian audiences next year, as well as the rescheduled dates for their European tour.

The band posted on social media that they’d be heading overseas in 2021 to play in Europe and the UK, while also surprising Australian fans with four shows in February and March.

AUSTRALIA

SUPRISE 🤡 tickets on sale friday 10am local time

early access wednesday

for pink elephant club

— stand atlantic (@standatlantic) July 28, 2020

The pop-punk outfit will be touring their latest album ‘Pink Elephant’, which is set for release on August 7.

In an Instagram post on April 1, they’d announced that the album was ready, but they’d decided to push back its release date due to coronavirus. Instead, they planned on releasing singles from the record every month until dropping the complete work in August.

“Everyone’s been kind of stopped in their tracks and put on pause, but we’ve decided to take that into our own hands and take control back and actually do things with stuff that we can control, and that is music,” singer Bonnie Fraser said in the clip.

They’ve released five songs so far off the 11-track record, including ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘Wavelength’ and ‘Drink To Drown’.

The band will also play Wollongong’s sold-out Farmer and The Owl Festival next year, appearing alongside Cosmo’s Midnight, Slowly Slowly and Hockey Dad.

Tickets for their Australian tour go on sale at 10am on Friday July 31, available here.

Stand Atlantic 2021 Australian tour dates:

FEBRUARY

Friday 26 – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney

Saturday 27 – The Zoo, Brisbane

MARCH

Friday 5 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday 6 – Corner Hotel, Melbourne