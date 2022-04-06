Stand Atlantic announce Australia tour

Stand Atlantic have announced dates for the Australian leg of their ongoing F.E.A.R. tour.

The tour – F.E.A.R. being an acronym for ‘Fuck Everything And Run’ – is currently under way overseas in support of the punk-rock outfit’s forthcoming third studio album of the same name.

Stand Atlantic made the Australian tour announcement via their Twitter page today (April 6). Alongside an official tour poster, the band wrote: “it’s been a long time coming for the homeland xx”.

A U S T R A L I A

we’re coming back and bringing the f.e.a.r. tour to ya – tix ON SALE NOW pls no bad juju in the replies 😡😡😡 its been a long time coming for the homeland xx go get the bad boiz: https://t.co/RRZQqFKZ9X pic.twitter.com/2PSMdMxsch — stand atlantic (@standatlantic) April 6, 2022

Stand Atlantic – who are currently on the UK leg of their F.E.A.R. tour – will embark on a seven-date run upon their return to Aussie shores. Beginning at Wollongong’s UOW UniBar on June 30, the band will then seek out Sydney, Brisbane, Newcastle, Torquay and Melbourne, before wrapping up at The Gov in Adelaide on July 10. Find full tour dates below, with tickets available here. WHEN ARE THEY ON SALE?

Stand Atlantic have previewed the upcoming album ‘F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everything And Run)’ – due out on May 6 via Hopeless Records – with two singles this year, ‘Pity Party’ and ‘Hair Out’.

In 2021, the band also released singles ‘deathwish’ and ‘Molotov [OK]’, both of which will also appear on the new album.

‘F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everything And Run)’ serves as a follow-up to the band’s sophomore offering, ‘Pink Elephant’. Dropping back in August 2020, the album was given a four-star review from NME. Reviewer Ali Shutler wrote: “The shape of pop-punk to come, Stand Atlantic have always stood at the more progressive end of the genre – and with ‘Pink Elephant’, they’ve really taken the lead in pushing things forward.”

Stand Atlantic’s Australian F.E.A.R. tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 30 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar

JULY

Friday 1 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

Sunday 3 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 7 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Friday 8 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Sunday 10 – Adelaide, The Gov