NewsMusic News

Stand Atlantic announce Australia tour

The band are currently on the UK leg of their F.E.A.R tour, named after their upcoming album

By Anna Rose
Stand Atlantic. Credit: Press/Supplied
Stand Atlantic. Credit: Press/Supplied

Stand Atlantic have announced dates for the Australian leg of their ongoing F.E.A.R. tour.

The tour – F.E.A.R. being an acronym for ‘Fuck Everything And Run’ – is currently under way overseas in support of the punk-rock outfit’s forthcoming third studio album of the same name.

Stand Atlantic made the Australian tour announcement via their Twitter page today (April 6). Alongside an official tour poster, the band wrote: “it’s been a long time coming for the homeland xx”.

Advertisement

Stand Atlantic – who are currently on the UK leg of their F.E.A.R. tour – will embark on a seven-date run upon their return to Aussie shores. Beginning at Wollongong’s UOW UniBar on June 30, the band will then seek out Sydney, Brisbane, Newcastle, Torquay and Melbourne, before wrapping up at The Gov in Adelaide on July 10. Find full tour dates below, with tickets available hereWHEN ARE THEY ON SALE?

Stand Atlantic have previewed the upcoming album ‘F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everything And Run)’ – due out on May 6 via Hopeless Records – with two singles this year, ‘Pity Party’ and ‘Hair Out’.

In 2021, the band also released singles ‘deathwish’ and ‘Molotov [OK]’, both of which will also appear on the new album.

‘F.E.A.R. (Fuck Everything And Run)’ serves as a follow-up to the band’s sophomore offering, ‘Pink Elephant’. Dropping back in August 2020, the album was given a four-star review from NME. Reviewer Ali Shutler wrote: “The shape of pop-punk to come, Stand Atlantic have always stood at the more progressive end of the genre – and with ‘Pink Elephant’, they’ve really taken the lead in pushing things forward.”

Stand Atlantic’s Australian F.E.A.R. tour dates are:

Advertisement

JUNE
Thursday 30 – Wollongong, UOW UniBar

JULY
Friday 1 – Sydney, Metro Theatre
Saturday 2 – Brisbane, The Tivoli
Sunday 3 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel
Thursday 7 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel
Friday 8 – Melbourne, 170 Russell
Sunday 10 – Adelaide, The Gov

Advertisement
Advertisement