Stand Atlantic announce livestream show featuring unheard material

Stand Atlantic will play a special livestream show next month featuring previously unheard versions of the band’s songs.

The ticketed stream is set for December 28 and has been titled ‘FXCK 2020’.

Stand Atlantic made the announcement on social media early this morning (November 13).

Advertisement

“We’re doin a virtual show playing un-heard and never to be released versions of our songs. come and shake ur damn tailfeather’s w us,” the pop punk outfit wrote.

FXCK 2020 – we’re doin a virtual show playing un-heard and never to be released versions of our songs. come and shake ur damn tailfeather’s w us. also brand new limited merch :’) see u december 28th 🤍https://t.co/4ftFz3nhqZ pic.twitter.com/0kgPaMa59o — stand atlantic (@standatlantic) November 12, 2020

Ticketholders will also be given access to Stand Atlantic’s ‘Pink Elephant Club’ for one month. Named for the group’s latest album, members of the club receive early access to band news, discounts on merchandise and a handful of other benefits.

Tonight, Stand Atlantic will play their first live, in-person shows since February. The band will take to the stage at Sydney’s Crowbar for an early and late show as part of Great Southern Nights. Both performances have already sold out.

Stand Atlantic plan to tour Australia in early 2021, playing dates along the East Coast and in Adelaide during February and March.

In August, the band appeared on triple j’s Like A Version for the first time, covering Juice WRLD’s ‘Righteous’. They also performed ‘Jurassic Park’, taken from their 2020 album, ‘Pink Elephant’.

Advertisement

NME gave ‘Pink Elephant’ a four-star review upon its release, calling the record “interesting [and] excitable”.

“The album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new,” the review read.