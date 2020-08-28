Stand Atlantic cover ‘Righteous’ by Juice WRLD for Like A Version

Stand Atlantic covered ‘Righteous’ by the late Juice WRLD for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’ today (August 28).

Juice WRLD’s ‘Righteous’ hit streaming services posthumously in April, after the rapper passed away late last year. Listen to Stand Atlantic’s rendition of the track below:

“The guitar riff definitely caught me the first time I heard it, and it like sucked me right in,” frontwoman Bonnie Fraser explained in a post-performance interview.

“We’ve always kind of stuck to our realm, and we really wanted to try something different, out of our genre,” bassist Miki Rich added.

Fraser revealed that the band practiced “pretty much every day” in the lead-up to their ‘Like A Version’ stint.

“We’re quite hard on ourselves I guess and we want to push ourselves all the time, so we were like ‘if this doesn’t rock, then there’s no point’,” she said.

“At the end of the day, a cover is supposed to kind of bring two worlds together and that’s what we wanted to do and I hope people can kind of take that from what we’ve done”.

As is typical of the segment, Stand Atlantic performed an original alongside their cover. The band played through ‘Jurassic Park’, which appears on their recent album ‘Pink Elephant’.

NME gave ‘Pink Elephant’ a four-star review, writing that “the Sydney band prove to be the new leaders of pop-punk on their ambitious second full-length”.

“Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams,” the review read.

Stand Atlantic will tour Australia in support of their album during February and March of 2021. They’ll also appear at next year’s Yours & Owls Festival in Wollongong.