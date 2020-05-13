Stand Atlantic drop brand new single ‘Wavelength’

Pop-punk outfit Stand Atlantic have released a brand new single, ‘Wavelength’, which was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights last night (May 12).

The track also comes with an accompanying music clip. Watch the video for ‘Wavelength’ below:

“The song itself is about pushing your own boundaries and trying to assimilate with someone,” vocalist Bonnie Fraser explained in a statement.

“Sometimes communication is lost to a point where it feels like you are speaking different languages. Music is its own language and we wanted to challenge everything you thought you knew about Stand Atlantic. The entire record is no exception.”

The new track follows the release of singles ‘Shh!’, ‘Drink To Drown’ and ‘Hate Me (Sometimes)’. Stand Atlantic’s last full release was their 2018 debut album ‘Skinny Dipping’.

After Stand Atlantic’s plans to release their forthcoming second studio album were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band reached out to fans last month and opened up “an honest dialogue about how to embark on the journey of uncertainty together”. Fans then sent the band clips of them sharing their thoughts, which ultimately culminated in the music video for ‘Drink To Drown’.

After Stand Atlantic’s 2018 breakthrough, the band’s success has afforded them international support slots with the likes of New Found Glory, Neck Deep and State Champs. Last year, they toured through the US on a co-headline run with The Faim.