Stand Atlantic go heavy on thrashing new single ‘Molotov [OK]’

Stand Atlantic have returned with a crushing new single titled ‘Molotov [OK]’, marking the Sydney band’s heaviest song to date.

Clocking in at just over two minutes long, the new jam sears with heavily distorted guitar riffs and explosive drum fills, and sees frontwoman Bonnie Fraser at her loudest and most aggressive. The song swells into an incendiary breakdown, seemingly tailored for the band’s live show.

‘Molotov [OK]’ arrives alongside a video directed by Dane and produced by Chris Elder. Take a look at it below:

In a press release, Fraser explained that ‘Molotov [OK]’ was sparked by her experience growing up in a religious environment, being turned off by the rhetoric that same-sex attraction is “sinful”. The song was written as “a way to fight back” against that rhetoric, and a “signal to those who have been through similar situations that they are not alone”.

“I went to a Christian school for three years of my life, and when a pastor says ‘all gays will burn in hell’ during an assembly, you’re gonna remember it, and you’re gonna write a song about it,” Fraser said.

“It baffles me how someone can believe something so negative about someone, yet act all nice and loving to your face and pretend to care about you. Fuck that, I hope he hears this.”

‘Molotov [OK]’ is Stand Atlantic’s second new track for 2021, following ‘Deathwish’ (which featured guest vocals from US rapper Nothing, Nowhere.) back in April. That track was followed by a string-inflected redux in July, and a collaborative effort with Birds of Tokyo titled ‘Superglue’ in September.

The band released their second album, ‘Pink Elephant’, in August of 2020. It featured singles ‘Wavelength’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Blurry’, and earned a four-star review from NME.

In his write-up, Ali Shutler said: “Stand Atlantic have always stood at the more progressive end of the genre – and with ‘Pink Elephant’, they’ve really taken the lead in pushing things forward.

“Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new.”