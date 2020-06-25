Stand Atlantic release new single, announce new album

Australian pop-rock outfit Stand Atlantic have announced details surrounding their second studio album, ‘Pink Elephant.’

The album was announced today (June 25), alongside the release of their new single ‘Jurassic Park.’

Watch the music video for the single below:

Advertisement

‘Jurassic Park’ is the fifth cut released from ‘Pink Elephant,’ which is set for release on Friday 7 August via Hopeless Records.

Stevie Knight co-wrote the song with lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser. The frontman of Sydney band The Dead Love also served as the album’s producer.

‘Jurassic Park’ follows the release of 2019’s ‘Hate Me (Sometimes)’ and 2020’s ‘Shh!’, ‘Wavelength’ and ‘Drink To Drown’, all of which set to feature on ‘Pink Elephant’ along with six other previously-unheard tracks.

The release of ‘Pink Elephant’ was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the band saw the break as a chance to engage in “an honest dialogue about how to embark on the journey of uncertainty together.” This eventually culminated in the video for ‘Drink To Drown’, with fans sending in videos of themselves sharing their thoughts.

Advertisement

Check out the artwork and full tracklist for ‘Pink Elephant’ below.

01 Like That

02 Shh!

03 Blurry

04 Jurassic Park

05 Eviligo

06 Wavelength

07 Drink To Drown

08 DWYW

09 Silk & Satin

10 Soap

11 Hate Me (Sometimes)