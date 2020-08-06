Stand Atlantic unveil new single and video, ‘Blurry’

Stand Atlantic are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated second studio album, and they’ve given us one final taste before it drops with new single ‘Blurry’.

Alongside the single’s release, the band have dropped the song’s Lewis Cater-directed music video which showcases vocalist Bonnie Fraser stumbling her way through an eerie and potentially haunted house.

Watch the music video below:

‘Blurry’ precedes the release of the band’s new album, ‘Pink Elephant’, which is out tomorrow (Friday August 7).

‘Blurry’ is the sixth single the band have released from ‘Pink Elephant’, following ‘Hate Me (Sometimes)’ in 2019, ‘Shh!’, ‘Wavelength’, ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Drink To Drown’ earlier this year.

In a review of the forthcoming album, NME said, “The shape of pop-punk to come, Stand Atlantic have always stood at the more progressive end of the genre – and with ‘Pink Elephant’, they’ve really taken the lead in pushing things forward.

“Interesting, excitable and with a wicked sense of self, the album is full of big choruses and bigger dreams as the band wear their hearts on their sleeve and chase the thrill of the new.”

The band have also recently announced a tour in support of the album, set for 2021.