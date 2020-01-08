Starcrawler, who are currently touring Australia for the first time to open for fellow Los Angeles band The Growlers, have announced an additional headlining show in Melbourne.

As part of their debut Down Under, Starcrawler will take over the Cherry Bar with their own show next Monday (January 13), Remote Control Records announced on Instagram yesterday.

Advertisement

The gig will add to the LA pop-punk outfit’s two-week trek of Australia, which kicked off January 4 at Kingscliff Beach Hotel. The band’s only Melbourne show was initially scheduled for The Croxton on January 16.

Tickets for their newly announced headlining Melbourne show are now available here.

Starcrawler and The Growlers will continue their tour of Australia this week. Both bands will play Sawtell tonight (January 8) before heading off to Newcastle, North Wollongong, Mona Vale and East Sydney over the next few days.

The joint tour will end in Torquay on January 17, before Starcrawler return to California to play San Diego’s SOMA. Meanwhile, The Growlers will embark on a one-night-only show in Auckland, New Zealand on January 19.

The Growlers and Starcrawler’s remaining Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Advertisement

Sawtell NSW, Sawtell RSL (January 8)

Newcastle NSW, 48 Watt St (9)

Wollongong, Wollongong Uni (10)

Mona Vale NSW, Park House (11)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (12)

San Remo VIC, Westernport Hotel (14)

Frankston VIC, Pier Bandroom (15)

West Melbourne, The Croxton (16)

Torquay VIC, Torquay Hotel (17)