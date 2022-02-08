Starcrawler to return to Australia for two headline shows

Starcrawler are set to make their return to Australia this year, embarking on a headline tour of just two shows.

Announced today (February 8), the Californian group will perform one show each in Sydney and Melbourne, playing the former’s underground Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday July 20, and the latter’s Espy theatre on Saturday 23. You can find the dates below, with tickets available via Frontier Touring.

Starcrawler are expected to perform tracks from their latest album, 2019’s ‘Devour You’. Per a press release, they’ll also treat Australian fans to a spin of last year’s standalone single ‘Goodtime Girl’, whose music video featured cameos from actors David Hasselhoff and Danny Trejo.

As well as this limited run, the rock outfit will also appear at this year’s Splendour In The Grass (SITG), where other international acts like Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Yungblud are billed alongside Aussie artists such as Ruel, Cub Sport and George Alice.

Earlier today (February 8), organisers of Splendour In The Grass revealed this year’s plethora of sideshows, with Liam Gallagher and Yungblud (among others) undertaking a few extra performances – while several Aussie artists, such as Sofi Tukker, are also slated to perform additional shows.

Starcrawler 2022 Australian shows are:

JULY

Wednesday 20 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 23 – Melbourne, The Espy