Stay-at-home orders announced for four Sydney LGAs

Four local government areas in Sydney will lock down for a week from midnight tonight as it continues to fight a new outbreak of locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Residents who live in the LGAs of the City of Sydney, Woollahra, Waverly and Randwick have been instructed to stay at home unless its for essential reasons. Additionally, anyone who has worked part-time or permanently in one of the four areas in the past two weeks will also be subject to the orders.

The rules will come into effect from 11.59pm tonight (June 25) and will be in place until 11.59pm next Friday July 2. Permitted reasons for leaving the house for those affected by the orders are shopping for essential goods and services, medical care or compassionate needs, exercise outdoors, or essential work or education that cannot take place from home.

22 new cases of community transmission have been announced today. There were 11 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (June 24), with six of those announced yesterday morning. NSW Health has been notified of an additional 17 locally acquired cases overnight.

Though music venues in the LGAs – in particularly the City of Sydney – will be affected by the restrictions, many shows booked for this weekend and beyond had already been postponed due to the current outbreak. There are, however, currently shows booked for July 2 at the Oxford Art Factory (Pacific Avenue) and Lansdowne Hotel (Nerve) which will presumably need to be rescheduled.

“This is in order for us to ensure that this doesn’t take a hold for weeks and weeks and we believe this is a proportionate response to the risk,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said when announcing the new lockdown measures today.

“We’ve done better than expected in terms of contact tracing and getting on top of all those links. But what this does is make sure that we haven’t missed any chains of community transmission.”