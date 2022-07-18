STAYC take a forest getaway in teaser for ‘Beautiful Monster’ music video

STAYC have unveiled a dreamy new teaser for their upcoming music video for ‘Beautiful Monster’, the lead single of the K-pop girl group’s single album ‘We Need Love’.

In the new visual, STAYC gather around a campfire as vocalist Seeun strums an acoustic guitar. Later, the members wear moody expressions as they laze upon the grass in a verdant forest clearing, and leader Sumin releases a heart-shaped balloon into the sky.

“Yes I know, yeah / I’m a beautiful monster,” youngest member J sings in the accompanying snippet of the upcoming single.

Both ‘Beautiful Monster’ and STAYC’s single album ‘We Need Love’ will be released on July 19 at 6pm KST. The single album comprises a total of four tracks, including ‘I Like It’, ‘Love’ and a TAK remix of the girl group’s previous title track ‘RUN2U’, taken from their February mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’.

All four tracks on ‘We Need Love’ have been written and composed by hitmakers Black Eyed Pilseung, frequent STAYC collaborator Jeon Goon, and producers Rado and Flyt. Black Eyed Pilseung are also executives at STAYC’s music label High Up Entertainment.

In a previously released behind-the-scenes video for ‘We Need Love’, STAYC opened up about their experiences recording for the new project, saying it felt “different” compared to their previous material. “I don’t think idol music can be defined as a genre, but it felt less like idol music,” said Sieun. “I really liked that about it.”

In a four-star review of that record, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo praised ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ as “a mature, ambitious return that ups the ante” and proves “that STAYC have the mettle to continue pushing the envelope with every record they put out, while not having to completely reinvent themselves every time”.