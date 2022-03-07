Watch STAYC perform moving cover of BTS’ ‘Mikrokosmos’

Rookie girl group STAYC have performed a heartfelt rendition of BTS‘s 2019 song, ‘Mikrokosmos’.

During their recent appearance on live music show Yoo Heeyeol’s Sketchbook to promote their latest mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’, the six-member girl group took to the stage to perform a cover of ‘Mikrokosmos’. The track is notably one of the most well-loved among fans of the boyband, and is widely considered an unofficial fan song.

STAYC performed their largely faithful rendition of the emotional song accompanied by a live band. “You got me, I dream while looking at you / I got you, inside those pitch black nights / The lights we saw in each other / Were saying the same thing,” they harmonise on the stirring final chorus.

Advertisement

Elsewhere during their appearance on the show, the girl group also performed their latest single ‘RUN2U’. The song, along with their mini-album ‘YOUNG-LUV.COM’ was released in late February with a glitzy new music video.

The release came five months after STAYC’s first mini-album ‘Stereotype’, which was released in September 2021. Meanwhile, that project had been the follow-up to their viral breakout hit ‘ASAP’, which dropped in April.

STAYC was named one of NME’s 100 Emerging Artists of 2022, where they were praised for their distinctive sound and “sheer pop optimism”. Closer to home, the girl group had also taken home a trophy for Best Performance at the 31st Seoul Music Awards, and a Digital Song Bonsang for ‘ASAP’ at the 36th Golden Disc Awards in January.